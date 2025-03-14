It is not often you get two All-Pro NFL players exchanging barbs about each other online. Let alone, longtime former teammates. But that is exactly what has happened between former Cowboys defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence and current edge rusher Micah Parsons.

It began when Lawrence joined the Hawk Blogger podcast with Brian Nemhauser and dropped a Cowboys-related bomb.

“Dallas is my home, it's my family's home, but I know for sure I wasn't going to win a Super Bowl there.”

It did not take long for Parsons to react. He replied to Lawrence's tweet with one of his own, saying “This what rejection and envy look like… this some clown s**t.”

That response makes you wonder whether Lawrence attempted to remain in Dallas and the team did not give him what he wanted.

Apparently, Lawrence was not all too appreciative of being called a clown.

He fired back a scathing personal attack that likely hits home for Parsons.

“Calling me a clown won't change the fact that I told the truth. Maybe if you spent less time tweeting and more time winning, I wouldn't have left.”

Micah Parsons is of course known for his social media presence, as well as his podcast. NFL fans have been split on the argument surrounding the frequency of Parsons' podcast, which he records weekly during the regular season. Clearly, the former Cowboy is taking a direct shot at Parsons' work ethic, something you rarely see in professional sports.

Concurrently, the Cowboys are also known for not winning. They are still a preeminent franchise in the NFL. The star on the Cowboys helmet is one of the most universally recognized symbols in all of sports. That led to the franchise being nicknamed ‘America's Team.'

Yet, they have not even reached a Super Bowl in almost 30 years.

Meanwhile, Lawrence signed a three-year, $42 million contract with the Seattle Seahawks, with $18 million guaranteed, during the NFL offseason. But it is interesting to see him taking a shot at Parsons and the Cowboys' Super Bowl chances. The Seahawks appear to be going in reverse this offseason. They currently have the 19th best odds of winning a chip, going off at 48-to-1.