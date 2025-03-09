The Seattle Seahawks are in an awkward place as a franchise. Seattle is entering the second full season under head coach Mike Macdonald. However, Seattle's roster looks like it has a long way to go before it is competitive. The Seahawks made one move to maintain continuity on defense on Sunday.

The Seahawks are re-signing DT Jarran Reed on a three-year contract worth $25 million, per ESPN's Adam Schefter. Reed was set to become a free agent this week at the start of the new league year. Instead, he gets a nice pay day to return to Seattle.

Reed projects to serve an important role in Mike Macdonald's defense moving forward. Jarran Reed, veteran Leonard Williams, and rookie Byron Murphy II appear to be the backbone of Seattle's defensive line for the next few seasons.

Reed's best season came in 2018 when he logged 50 total tackles and 10.5 sacks.

After spending the first five seasons of his career in Seattle, Reed explored his options with other teams. He played for the Chiefs in 2021 and the Packers in 2022. However, he found his way back to Seattle in 2023.

Now it seems he will finish his career as a Seahawk.

Are Seahawks entering rebuild mode after trading Geno Smith?

The biggest Seahawks news from the past week is the trade of QB Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle dealt Smith for a third-round pick, which seems to be signaling the start of a rebuilding effort in the Pacific Northwest.

The Seahawks also released four players on Tuesday, which created $28 million in cap space. They also announced the release of WR Tyler Lockett and seem to be seriously considering trading away DK Metcalf.

Seattle has some promise on the defensive side of the ball, especially with Macdonald calling the defense. However, there are few pieces to build around on offense. Jaxon Smith-Njiba, Kenneth Walker III, and Zach Charbonnet are seemingly the only valuable pieces left of Seattle's offense.

Seahawks fans will learn more about their team's long-term plans by how they behave during NFL free agency this week.