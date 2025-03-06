The Seattle Seahawks are in a season of change. Seattle is entering its second full offseason under head coach Mike Macdonald and he is finally putting his stamp on the team. Seattle is expected to make some important additions during NFL free agency. The Seahawks may delay an extension for one player they traded for during the 2024 season.

Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV's agent, Ira Turner, replied to an article by the Seattle Times about his recent knee surgery. Turner fired back at the idea that Jones' surgery was a bad thing amid extension talks stalling out.

“This news of surgery makes it seem like a bad thing,” Turner said via social media on Wednesday. “It’s the best thing to happen to Ernest since the trade to Seattle. The doctors fixed a knee issue he’s had for more than a year and he’ll be healthy going forward.”

Jones IV had knee surgery shortly after the end of the 2024 season, per the Seattle Times. The surgery apparently cleaned up an injury Jones IV had been battling through during the 2024 season.

Jones IV will enter free agency once the new league year kicks off next week.

Currently, the expectation is that Seattle will extend Jones IV on a long-term contract after trading for him midseason. The Seahawks may want to see how Jones IV responds to his surgery before handing him a big payday.

It would not be surprising if the Seahawks wait to extend Jones IV until after the first few waves of free agency.

Seahawks release Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf requests trade ahead of NFL free agency

The Seahawks made a flurry of moves this week to prepare for NFL free agency.

Seattle parted ways with multiple defensive players on Tuesday, creating $28 million in cap space. Those players include George Fant, Roy Robertson-Harris, Rayshawn Jenkins, and Dre'Mont Jones.

The Seahawks did not stop there either. On Wednesday, the team announced that they will release WR Tyler Lockett after 10 years with the Seahawks.

As a result of these moves, the Seahawks now enter free agency with $32.6 million in cap space. That number could jump even higher if Seattle pulls off one big trade.

Seahawks WR DK Metcalf officially requested a trade on Wednesday, capping off an eventful few days.

Metcalf already appears to have a strong trade market. The Seahawks reportedly are seeking a first- and third-round pick in return for Metcalf.

The star wide receiver is seeking a $30 million per year extension with a new team that trades for him.

Despite the high asking price, several teams are reportedly interested in Metcalf.

If the Seahawks do trade Metcalf, Jaxon Smith-Njigba may be the only viable receiver in Seattle.