Super Bowl LX is giving us a massive rematch between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots, but the most intriguing battle might be happening in the front office.

While fans are buzzing about the star-studded rosters, NFL insider Peter Schrager pointed out a fascinating connection between the two men who built them: John Schneider and Eliot Wolf.

Before they were leading Super Bowl contenders, both general managers were pupils of the legendary late Ted Thompson. Schneider, the Seattle Seahawks' general manager and president of football operations, and Wolf, the New England Patriots' executive vice president of player personnel, spent years grinding together in the Green Bay Packers’ front office.

As Schrager noted on X, this duo worked under Thompson during those pivotal “Favre-to-Rodgers” years. Schneider was Thompson’s top personnel aide from 2002 to 2007 before becoming director of football operations. Meanwhile, Wolf, the son of Hall of Famer Ron Wolf, started as a pro personnel assistant in 2004 and rose through the ranks over 14 seasons in Green Bay.

That “Packer Way” philosophy of drafting and developing talent is clearly paying off. Schneider has orchestrated a masterful revival in Seattle, spearheaded by quarterback Sam Darnold.

In Sunday’s 31-27 NFC Championship victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Darnold was lights out, throwing for 346 yards and three touchdowns. His favorite target, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, hauled in 10 catches for 153 yards and a score to punch Seattle's ticket to Levi’s Stadium.

On the flip side, Wolf has completely transformed a New England team that was 4-13 just a year ago. Behind rookie sensation Drake Maye and head coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots ground out a gritty 10-7 win over the Denver Broncos in a snowy AFC Championship.

Maye’s ability to extend plays with his legs helped the Patriots finish the season 14-3 and return to the big stage for the first time since 2018.

When the ball kicks off on Feb. 8 in Santa Clara, the ghost of Ted Thompson will be all over the field. Two of his finest students are finally meeting at the summit, proving that the Green Bay coaching and executive tree remains the gold standard in the NFL.