Klint Kubiak revealed his thoughts on the outside distractions involving him ahead of the Seattle Seahawks' matchup against the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 60.

Kubiak has been coaching in football since 2010. His time in the NFL began in 2013 as he made his way up the ranks to becoming an offensive coordinator with the Minnesota Vikings in 2021, New Orleans Saints in 2024 and Seahawks in 2025.

Kubiak has excelled in his first year with Seattle, elevating the offense to a potent level. He played a big role in helping the squad get to Super Bowl 60, presenting a big opportunity for him to earn a significant accolade.

Kubiak has garnered interest throughout the league for a potential head coaching job. The Las Vegas Raiders stand out as the main team pursuing him, creating questions about his future in Seattle.

Kubiak talked about his current standing while answering questions during Monday's press conference in San Francisco, per reporter Michael-Shawn Dugar. He stated that it has been easy for him to block out the noise, focusing on the Big Game on the docket.

“It was really easy because I didn't spend any extra time on it. You get ready for those things in the summer, things that are important to you. Your resume is always on your film,” Kubiak said.

“That’s someone my dad always taught me: Better not be sitting in that office thinking about interview questions. Better be thinking about how to win the game, because that's what it comes down to is what the silent tape says.”

What lies ahead for Klint Kubiak, Seahawks

It's clear that Klint Kubiak has taken the next step to earning his stripes as a coach in the NFL. Whether or not he stays with the Seahawks, he has made his mark as one of the most talented offensive coordinators in the league.

Seattle shined throughout the 2025 regular season as one of the top teams in the league. They secured the top spot in the NFC standings with a 14-3 overall record. Throughout the postseason, they beat the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams to punch their ticket to Super Bowl 60.

The Seahawks continue their preparations for the Big Game in San Francisco, aiming to win their second Super Bowl in franchise history. They face the Patriots as kickoff will take place on Feb. 8 at 6:30 p.m. ET.