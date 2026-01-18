The Seattle Seahawks' dominant 41–6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers on Saturday came with a notable asterisk in the backfield. Running back Zach Charbonnet exited the game in the second quarter with a knee injury, but head coach Mike Macdonald provided a glimmer of hope for the 12s following the final whistle.

The injury occurred midway through the second frame after Charbonnet took a hard hit on a 3rd-and-2 rush. After a brief evaluation in the blue medical tent, the second-year back walked to the locker room with trainers and did not return.

Before his exit, Charbonnet looked sharp, logging five carries for 20 yards and a 15-yard burst that helped set the tone for Seattle's physical offensive approach.

While any knee injury in January is cause for concern, Mike Macdonald shared some early optimism on Sunday. According to Adam Schefter, the Seahawks believe Charbonnet's knee is structurally intact, though he will undergo an MRI to confirm the extent of the damage.

“They're optimistic,” Schefter reported on X. “They believe it is structurally intact.”

The Seahawks didn't skip a beat without him, thanks to a historic performance from Kenneth Walker III. Walker shredded the Niners' defense for 116 rushing yards and three touchdowns, joining Shaun Alexander as the only players in franchise history to find the end zone three times in a playoff game.

Between Walker’s heroics and Rashid Shaheed’s opening 95-yard kickoff return touchdown, Seattle had more than enough firepower to punch their ticket to the NFC Championship.

If the MRI results come back clean, Charbonnet could return in time for next Sunday’s showdown at Lumen Field. His presence as a physical, downhill complement to Walker will be vital as the Seahawks look to secure their first Super Bowl appearance since 2014.