The Seattle Seahawks are flying high in their Divisional Round matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, but they just hit a major speed bump in the backfield. Running back Zach Charbonnet exited Saturday night’s game at Lumen Field with an apparent knee injury, leaving the Seahawks' ground game shorthanded.

The injury occurred midway through the second quarter. After a short carry, Charbonnet remained down on the turf and was seen clutching his left knee.

Zach Charbonnet – Hoping it’s not a left ACL tear but the mechanism fits after he plants hard and his left knee drops inward with reduced force output. pic.twitter.com/vOC5Vd5Rqb — Jeff Mueller, PT, DPT (@jmthrivept) January 18, 2026

Trainers quickly rushed to his side and eventually helped him to the sideline and into the blue medical tent for further evaluation. Shortly before halftime, Charbonnet walked to the locker room ahead of his teammates, and the team officially listed him as questionable to return.

Article Continues Below

Before the injury, the second-year back was providing a solid change-of-pace to Kenneth Walker III. Charbonnet recorded five carries for 20 yards, including a gritty 15-yard burst that helped keep the chains moving during Seattle's dominant first half.

His absence comes at a time when Seattle’s offense is firing on all cylinders. Thanks to a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown by Rashid Shaheed and a scoring strike from Sam Darnold to Jaxon Smith-Njigba, the Seahawks built a commanding 24–6 lead by the intermission. However, losing a physical runner like Charbonnet could impact Seattle's ability to bleed the clock in the second half.

With Charbonnet sidelined, the Seahawks will lean even more heavily on Walker, who has already handled the bulk of the workload. If Charbonnet cannot return, practice squad elevation Velus Jones Jr. will likely see increased snaps to keep Walker fresh.

The Seahawks have the lead and the momentum, but all eyes are on the tunnel to see if #26 emerges for the second half.