Heading into the Super Bowl, Seattle Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori picked up an injury. And he is a key defensive piece for head coach Mike Macdonald. However, Emmanwori’s ankle injury won’t keep him out of the Super Bowl against the Patriots, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Seahawks star rookie Nick Emmanwori, who injured his ankle Wednesday (near the end) of practice, suffered a low-ankle sprain, coach Mike Macdonald said. Macdonald expects the safety to play.”

That’s great news for the Seahawks’ secondary as they prepare to face the Patriots' formidable offense.

And this confirmed it further, according to another Rapoport post.

From the man himself: “I’ll be good to go.”

Seahawks safety Nick Emmanwori could be difference-maker

Emmanwori turned in a fantastic rookie season. The second-round pick defended 11 passes, picked one off, totaled 2.5 sacks, and racked up an impressive 81 tackles.

His strong play in his first NFL season is part of the reason the Seahawks are still playing.

Macdonald said the team needs to handle the injury the right way, according to a post on X by Dugar, Michael-Shawn.

Article Continues Below

Mike Macdonald on Nick Emmanwori: “Not sure how extensive, if at all, he’s going to practice. But he’s confident. Got a great plan. Fully expect him to play. He’s doing great and moving around.

“Just gotta make sure we handle it the right way. Probably going to be over-careful and overcautious to make sure we’re rolling going into the weekend.”

Another post by Dugar offered more encouragement.

“Nick Emmanwori has a low-ankle sprain, Mike Macdonald says. He is expected to play in the Super Bowl. “He’s doing great, moving around.” Emmanwori will participate in the walkthrough today. Practice status is TBD. They’ll monitor it thru the weekend but expectation is he plays.”

The Seahawks defense ranked No. 10 in the NFL against the pass, allowing just 193.9 yards per game. And Emmanwori's run support made a difference, too. The Seahawks stood at No. 3 against the run, giving up just 91.9 yards per game.

Because the Patriots don't flood the field with dangerous receivers, Emmanwori's presence pushes the Seahawks to a higher level of potential dominance.