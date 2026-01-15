The Seattle Seahawks were able to relax while the rest of the NFC battled in the Wild Card Round last week, but now it's time to get to work. They have the San Francisco 49ers on their schedule now, and just when you thought they'd be going into the game healthy, one of their key players pops up on the injury report.

Sam Darnold is dealing with a oblique injury, but luckily for the Seahawks, he won't be missing the Divisional Round matchup against the division foe.

“Sam Darnold told reporters after practice that he felt something in his side while throwing on air. Asked what percentage he may not play: ‘Very low percentage. Closer to zero,'” NFL Network's Ian Rapoport wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

It looks like Darnold is going to do whatever it takes to suit up against the 49ers, but it also doesn't seem like the injury is that serious. The Seahawks will need Darnold, and if he can't go, Drew Lock will step in as the QB1.

Article Continues Below

The Seahawks have been playing like the best team in the NFC this season, and it may be a surprise to some after the changes they made during the offseason. Nonetheless, the talent was still always there, and it looks like Darnold came in and elevated the offense to new levels.

The next step is for them to win in the playoffs, something that Darnold was not able to do last season when he was with the Minnesota Vikings. The knock on Darnold is that he doesn't come to play during big games, and this is the moment where he can prove people wrong and helps the Seahawks advance to the NFC Championship Game.

First, he has to be available, and it looks like that won't be a problem.