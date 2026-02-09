The video of Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker III embracing as the clock struck zero at Levi’s Stadium is the new defining shot of Seattle Seahawks history. After a 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LX, the two pillars of Seattle’s offense shared a long, emotional moment on the field, symbolizing a journey that few saw coming at the start of the season.

Sam Darnold and Kenneth Walker embrace as Super Bowl Champions

For Sam Darnold, the embrace represented the ultimate redemption. Once labeled a “bust” and a journeyman, he led the Seahawks through a flawless postseason where the team did not commit a single turnover. In the biggest game of his life, Darnold stayed poised, completing 19 of 38 passes for 202 yards and, most importantly, zero interceptions. His ability to manage the game allowed Seattle’s defense to suffocate the Patriots.

On the other side of that hug was the game’s undisputed star. Kenneth Walker III took home Super Bowl MVP honors after a legendary performance on the ground. Walker tore through the New England front for 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, adding another 26 yards through the air. Every time the Seahawks needed to kill the clock or move the chains, No. 9 delivered.

The chemistry between the veteran quarterback and the dynamic young runner was the engine that powered Mike Macdonald’s squad to the Lombardi Trophy. While the defense grabbed headlines with seven sacks, the Darnold-Walker duo provided the stability Seattle lacked early in the year. As the confetti fell in Santa Clara, that shared moment between the two leaders confirmed what Seahawks fans already knew: the franchise has found its new core.