The Seattle Seahawks won Super Bowl LX on Sunday, and they rewrote the NFL record books by fixing the one glaring weakness that nearly derailed their season. In a dominant 29-13 victory over the New England Patriots at Levi's Stadium, Seattle became the first team in NFL history to complete an entire postseason run without committing a single turnover.

It is a staggering turnaround for a team that struggled with ball security all year. During the regular season, the Seahawks were among the league's most careless teams, racking up 28 giveaways, the second-most in the NFL. However, when the lights got brightest in the playoffs, Sam Darnold and the rest of the offense found a level of discipline that eluded them for months.

The game itself was a defensive masterclass. Seattle’s top-ranked defense suffocated Drake Maye, sacking the rookie quarterback seven times and forcing two interceptions. While the Patriots' offense stalled, the Seahawks leaned heavily on Kenneth Walker III.

The star running back carried the load with 135 rushing yards on 27 carries, earning Super Bowl MVP honors. He added two catches for 26 yards, totaling 161 scrimmage yards and providing the steady hand Seattle needed to pull away.

Sam Darnold, who faced criticism for his 14 regular-season interceptions, played a clean, efficient game. He finished 19-of-38 for 202 yards, but most importantly, he didn't give the Patriots any extra opportunities. By protecting the football, the Seahawks allowed their defense to dictate the tempo and keep the Patriots off the board for the entire first half.

With this historic run, Mike Macdonald’s squad proved that a team can indeed change its identity mid-season. By reversing their biggest “Achilles heel” at the perfect time, the Seattle Seahawks are once again world champions.