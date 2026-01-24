The Seattle Seahawks have promoted a pair of running backs from their practice squad prior to their meeting with the Los Angeles Rams in Sunday's NFC Championship Game.

The Seahawks have activated Cam Akers and Velus Jones following the season-ending ACL injury suffered by Zach Charbonnet in Seattle's 41-6 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional playoffs. Charbonnet had played a vital role in the Seahawks' backfield, sharing running back duties with No. 1 RB Kenneth Walker.

The ground game is vital for the Seahawks as it has given head coach Mike Macdonald a balanced offense this season. While wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba has become the most productive pass catcher in the league this year, the running game has taken quite a bit of pressure off of QB Sam Darnold. The quarterback is in his first year with the Seahawks and he has been a solid fit for Seattle this season.

Walker is the team's leading running back and he finished the season with 1,027 rushing yards, a 4.65 yards per carry average and 5 rushing touchdowns. Charbonnet had 730 rushing yards, a 3.97 average per carry and an eye-catching 12 touchdowns.

Charbonnet is an outstanding short-yardage back who clearly excels in the red zone. Akers is likely to get the call when the Seahawks are inside the red zone.

Akers played 3 games with the Minnesota Vikings this year before he was released. He had just 5 carries for 19 yards. However, he had 104 carries in 2024 for the Houston Texans and Vikings, and he gained 444 yards and scored 2 rushing touchdowns.

Jones is likely to be used as a punt returner. He had 8 returns for 183 yards with the New Orleans Saints this season.