Seattle is buzzing as the city gears up for its first NFC Championship Game appearance in over a decade. The energy reached a fever pitch this week when Seattle Mariners superstar Julio Rodríguez sent a personalized hype video to the Seattle Seahawks, rallying the city ahead of their Sunday showdown against the Los Angeles Rams.

“What's up everybody, Julio Rodríguez here,” the Mariners' centerpiece said in the video. “Just wanted to say good luck to the boys, to the Seahawks, and do it for the 12s. You already know, 206 in the house. Let's get it!”

The message comes at the perfect time for a franchise that has completely reinvented itself under second-year head coach Mike Macdonald. Seattle earned its spot in the conference title game after a dominant 41–6 dismantling of the San Francisco 49ers in the Divisional Round.

In that blowout, running back Kenneth Walker III ignited the Lumen Field crowd by rushing for three touchdowns, while a defense that ranks first in the NFL in points allowed held the 49ers to just two field goals.

Under Macdonald, the Seahawks have channeled the spirit of the legendary “Legion of Boom,” finishing the regular season with a franchise-record 14 wins.

Quarterback Sam Darnold, who has revitalized his career in the Pacific Northwest, finished the regular season with 4,048 passing yards, frequently leaning on All-Pro receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba and his record-breaking 1,793 receiving yards.

With the “206” officially united, the top-seeded Seahawks will look to defend home turf against their division rivals. If they play anything like they did against San Francisco, where they outgained the 49ers by nearly 150 yards, the 12s might be booking flights for the Super Bowl sooner rather than later.