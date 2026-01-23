The Seattle Seahawks are gearing up to battle the Los Angeles Rams for a spot in the Super Bowl. When they step onto the field, quarterback Sam Darnold and the offense will have more tools to work with.

Running back George Holani and tight end Elijah Arroyo have both been activated off of injured reserve, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Holani was dealing with a hamstring injury while Arroyo faced a knee injury.

The running back had been out since Week 12 with his ailment. However, his return couldn't have come at a better time. Seattle just lost Zach Charbonnet to a season-ending knee injury. Holani is now expected to soak up some of those reps behind starter Kenneth Walker.

While he has appeared in 11 games this season, Holani hasn't had too much of an offensive role. He has turned 22 carries into 73 yards and a touchdown. The Seahawks are going to lean on Walker to lead their run game against the Rams. But when he needs a down off, Holani is poised to be the back that enters the game.

Arroyo missed five games with his knee injury and has had a rocky rookie year overall. Through 13 games, he has caught 15 passes for 179 yards and a touchdown. Still, the Seahawks drafted Arroyo in the second round for a reason. Seattle will hope he can carve out a role in the offense.

The Seahawks haven't been to the Super Bowl since 2014. One more win and they'll have their chance for another ring. Now, Holani and Arroyo will be able to do their part to help Seattle clinch their spot.