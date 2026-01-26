Tariq Woolen was potentially a Los Angeles Rams fourth-down conversion away from having his face plastered on wanted posters throughout the Emerald City. instead, the Seattle Seahawks cornerback will have a chance to redeem himself after a costly taunting penalty late in the third quarter in Sunday's NFC Championship clash. Though, before Woolen suits up for Super Bowl 60, fans want to know that he is in lockstep with his teammates.

The 26-year-old celebrated what should have been a crucial third-down stop by boasting in front of the Rams' sidelines, thereby incurring a 15-yard penalty and gifting LA an automatic first down. MVP favorite Matthew Stafford targeted Woolen on the next play, firing a 34-yard touchdown pass to star wide receiver Puka Nacua. He squashed Seattle's momentum in a span of minutes and instantly drew the ire of the entire fan base. His teammates were quite agitated themselves.

Standout rookie safety Nick Emmanwori appeared to have a heated sidelines exchange with Woolen following the brutal sequence. Both players walked away visibly frustrated. Securing a 31-27 victory and earning a trip to Santa Clara, California should ease most of the tension, but the 12s would like some confirmation just the same. Woolen accommodated them on Monday.

The former Pro Bowler responded to an X account that said he was “getting pressed by his teammates.”

“Wasn't getting pressed,” he posted. “We brothers and we all chasing greatness we on the same mission.” Emmanwori echoed the sentiment. “The Brotherhood is real, real connections other teams don't have.” Less than two weeks away from the Super Bowl, the good vibes appear to be intact in Seattle.

Will Tariq Woolen bounce back for Seahawks in Super Bowl 60?

A championship win should be all the motivation he needs, but given how everything unfolded in the second half, Tariq Woolen should be highly incentivized to come through for his teammates. Regardless of what people think about taunting penalties, his mistake dramatically flipped momentum in the game. He knows he will need to be extra careful when the Seahawks square off with the New England Patriots in Levi's Stadium.

However, Woolen has also earned a certain level of trust with the squad and fan base. He has been a key member of Seattle's secondary for the last four seasons and clearly has the ability to make impactful plays. If the pending free agent signs elsewhere this offseason, he will not want an untimely lapse in judgment to define the end of his Seahawks tenure.

The Super Bowl will give the 2022 fifth-round draft pick the chance to remind NFL fans of all he has to offer. A bad moment can linger in people's minds, but a Lombardi Trophy will stick with them a bit longer.