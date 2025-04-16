The Seattle Seahawks could look like a completely new team when the 2025 NFL season kicks off this fall. Seattle has already had an incredibly exciting offseason and the 2025 NFL Draft is still a week away.

The Seahawks made a flurry of moves after the start of the new league year. It started at quarterback, where Seattle traded away Geno Smith to the Raiders. They filled that vacancy quickly by throwing money at former Vikings QB Sam Darnold in free agency.

Seattle also traded away DK Metcalf to the Steelers and parted ways with veteran receiver Tyler Lockett. The Seahawks also added Cooper Kupp in free agency, who should help make up some of the difference in losing Metcalf and Lockett.

These moves added additional picks to Seattle's war chest and sets them up to get a whole lot better in the draft.

Seattle currently has 10 selections in the 2025 NFL Draft, including the 18th overall pick.

These moves also created plenty of holes on the roster for the Seahawks to fill.

The Seahawks face a difficult decision in terms of how they approach the draft. They could easily use all of their selections and add a ton of talent to their roster. They could even trade down and acquire even more picks.

On the other hand, they may be tempted to consolidate their picks to acquire a true difference maker who they can build around.

There are no right answers here, which is what makes the decision so difficult for the Seahawks.

Could the Seahawks make an aggressive move up the board? Or could they trade down and acquire even more draft picks?

Below we will explore a pair of perfect trades the Seahawks should consider making during the 2025 NFL Draft.

Trade up: Seahawks made bold move to acquire blue-chip talent

Seahawks receive:

2025 first-round pick (10th overall)

Bears receive:

2025 first-round pick (18th overall)

2025 third-round pick (82nd overall)

2025 fifth-round pick (175th overall)

2026 fourth-round pick

In this scenario, Seattle makes an aggressive trade to move up eight spots and select Penn State tight end Tyler Warren.

Warren is the consensus top tight end in this year's draft class. Not only is he the best at his position, he projects as an immediate starter who has a ton of upside.

Warren is a coach's dream prospect at the tight end position. He is an incredible blocker who still has some room for improvement. Warren is a dangerous receiver who put up an astonishing 153 receptions for 1,839 yards and 19 touchdowns in 2024. He even handled short-yardage runs in the Wildcat for the Nittany Lions.

Seattle currently has Noah Fant and AJ Barner as their top tight ends. Fant has been a useful player for the Seahawks after acquiring him in the Russell Wilson trade with the Broncos. However, he will turn 28 years old in November and is on the final year of his contract.

Even if Seattle's coaching staff is high on Fant, now is the perfect time to invest in the future by adding a player like Warren.

The biggest downside to trading up for Warren is passing on an offensive lineman in the first round.

I believe this move is defensible if Seattle's leadership is confident that they can add to their o-line in the second round.

Trade down: Giants move up for QB, Seahawks gain package of picks

Seahawks receive:

2025 second-round pick (34th overall)

2025 fifth-round pick (154th overall)

2026 third-round pick

Giants receive:

2025 first-round pick (18th overall)

In this scenario, QB Shedeur Sanders is still on the board when Seattle is on the clock.

If the Giants decide to pass on quarterback at third overall (which feels almost guaranteed at this point), then they may be tempted to trade back into the first round for a quarterback.

For our purposes, let's imagine that New York is smitten enough with Sanders to trade up for him. Their desperation could work to Seattle's benefit.

The above trade proposal honestly feels a little generous for the Giants. When one NFL team knows that their trade partner is moving up for a quarterback, they often charge a premium for their pick. I added a future third-round pick to represent this, but it could even become a future second if the Giants are desperate enough.

Seahawks fans may be bummed about not picking in the first round. However, Seattle would be set up to dominate day two of the draft.

They would enter the night two with three second-round picks and two third-round picks, including the second pick of the night at 34th overall.

This is could become a dream scenario for the Seahawks.

Seattle absolutely needs to keep an open mind about trading back while they are on the clock next week.