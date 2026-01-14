The Seattle Seahawks really put the pressure on the San Francisco 49ers in their Week 18 game. They held Kyle Shanahan's high-powered offense to just three points and 173 total yards, which was the lowest output in any regular-season game under Shanahan since 2017. The comprehensive 13-3 victory gave the Seahawks the NFC's #1 seed, and they will have home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. However, the signs on the wall suggest that Saturday's divisional round rematch at Lumen Field will be a blowout even more than last time.

Since that regular-season finale, the 49ers' injury situation has worsened from dire to catastrophic. Even though San Francisco was already missing a number of important players in Week 18, they now have to travel to Seattle without three of their most important offensive and defensive cornerstones, which drastically changes the competitive balance of this game.

The Injury Apocalypse for the 49ers

The devastating torn Achilles that George Kittle sustained during the Wild Card victory over Philadelphia is a devastating blow to San Francisco's offensive identity. As the cornerstone of the 49ers' run-blocking schemes and Brock Purdy's most dependable safety valve under duress, the All-Pro tight end is more than just a receiving threat. San Francisco is forced to rely on inexperienced depth in his absence, which seriously jeopardizes their play-action passing strategy and short-yardage scenarios.

The 49ers were already without their two strongest defensive players going into the playoffs. In Week 3 against Arizona, Nick Bosa, the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year and possibly the best edge rusher in the league, tore his ACL, ending his season. Given that Seattle's offensive line has successfully protected Sam Darnold throughout their postseason run, his absence eliminates the only defender who can reliably collapse the pocket and interfere with Darnold's timing.

Fred Warner, a four-time First-Team All-Pro linebacker, is still sidelined due to a broken and dislocated ankle he suffered against Tampa Bay in October. Warner will undoubtedly miss Saturday's divisional game, even though the 49ers began his 21-day practice window with hopes of a possible return to the NFC Championship Game. Without him, Seattle's multifaceted offense gains an advantage. San Francisco loses its defensive quarterback, its best coverage linebacker, and its unquestioned leader. This situation thrusts seasoned practice squad players, such as Eric Kendricks, into more prominent positions.

Seattle's Defensive Superiority Amplified

The Seahawks had the best scoring defense in the NFL at the end of the regular season, and they have performed exceptionally well against opponents of playoff caliber. Seattle held San Francisco to 17 points in Week 1 and then just three in the season finale, giving up an average of just 19 points per game against teams that advanced to the postseason.

Derick Hall got Brock Purdy to the ground on the 49ers second possession, spinning away from George Kittle's block for an early Sack. Seattle has been able to force a pair of 3-and-Out's to start the NFC West showdown.#Seahawks #SeattleSeahawks #Seahawksvs49ers pic.twitter.com/XnCEdR1N83 — All 22 Films (@All_22_NFL_Cuts) January 4, 2026

Seattle's defense was in complete control of that Week 18 demolition. Brock Purdy took three sacks and eight quarterback hits while only completing 19 of 27 passes for 127 yards and one interception. The 49ers only had nine first downs during the game, and Christian McCaffrey was limited to just 23 yards on eight carries. The Seahawks routinely prevailed at the line of scrimmage by bracketing San Francisco's receiving weapons in coverage and applying pressure with their front four.

Now picture that very defensive scheme being put against the 49ers who don't have Kittle to help in the run game or to be a threat in the passing game, Bosa's playing Bosa and getting the quarterback to make mistakes kind of counter, pressure, and Warner on the field who is great at shutting down Seattle's intermediate passing game. The discrepancy between the two sides becomes enormous.

Offensive Balance and Home-Field Advantage

In Week 18, Sam Darnold managed the game well, completing 20 of 26 passes for 198 yards without a turnover. He didn't need to be outstanding. Seattle gained 180 yards on the ground thanks to a 97-yard rush from Kenneth Walker III and a 27-yard touchdown run from Zach Charbonnet.

Sam Darnold writing himself into the history books next to the GOAT 👀 pic.twitter.com/gaoxlTkOLR — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Expect Seattle's offense to take advantage of San Francisco's weakened front seven as the top-seeded Seahawks are energized by the boisterous playoff atmosphere at Lumen Field and the 49ers are playing their third straight road game. Due to Warner and Bosa's absence, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb is able to adopt a more aggressive strategy than the cautious performance from Week 18. Warner and Bosa are two outstanding defenders who can single-handedly ruin game plans.

In a decisive victory that establishes the Seahawks as serious Super Bowl contenders, Seattle will not only defeat the 49ers but also subjugate them. Anticipate a final score of about 27-6, as San Francisco's worn-out roster is simply unable to compete with a healthier, more skilled, and home-field-advantaged Seahawks team that is peaking at the ideal time.