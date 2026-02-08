After 12 years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wide receiver Mike Evans is now set to enter free agency. But at least his agent is hoping he comes back for at least one more go.

Evans will take time to ponder his next steps. As he does, agent Deryk Gilmore is remaining optimistic about a return, via Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network.

“Mike started the season in great shape. Most people in the organization said he probably had the best camp of everyone,” Gilmore said. “He finished feeling better than he has in several seasons. I think his competitive nature leads to more football. That is my hope. Like most fans, I love watching him play!”

The Insiders on @NFLGameDay with @JudyBattista, @TomPelissero & @MikeGarafolo: Is #Bucs great Mike Evans coming back? The future of #Chiefs TE Travis Kelce comes into focus soon; What other changes come with Klint Kubiak being the #Raiders coach; The #Seahawks will be for sale. pic.twitter.com/PYmfIzwVLs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 8, 2026

At this stage of his career, there isn't much left for Evans to prove. The receiver is a six-time Pro Bowler and a Super Bowl champion. Over his 12 years in Tampa Bay, Evans has caught 866 passes for 13,052 yards and 108 touchdowns. He began his career with a record-setting 11 straight seasons gaining 1,000+ yards.

However, that streak came to an end in 2025. A broken clavicle and concussion forced him to miss a good portion of the season. In the eight games he did appear in, Evans caught 30 passes for 368 yards and three touchdowns.

With the Buccaneers missing the playoffs, Evans may not want to end his career on that note. He'll still think things over and see if his body will hold up for another year of football. But if Evans does decide to return, it'd be a shock to not see him catching passes from Baker Mayfield in Tampa Bay.