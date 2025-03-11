The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have made a few moves, keeping some of their marquee players on the roster. Chris Godwin recently signed a three-year, $66 million deal to stay with the Buccaneers, giving them a fantastic wide receiver group for quarterback Baker Mayfield. On Tuesday, the franchise re-signed another key player on the defensive side of the ball.

Edge rusher Anthony Nelson returns to Tampa Bay after agreeing to a two-year, $10 million contract, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Nelson's deal can reach a max of $12 million due to incentives.

The 28-year-old outside linebacker has played a rotational role throughout his career. Last season, Nelson played in all 17 games and started in six for the Buccaneers. He capped off the 2024 campaign with 40 total tackles (25 solo), four sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery.

After signing a two-year contract with the Buccaneers, Nelson continues playing for the organization that selected him 107th overall in the 2019 NFL Draft. He's also incredibly consistent, as Nelson has played in 92 of a possible 100 career games.

The Buccaneers certainly hope to improve after going 10-7 last season and making a playoff appearance. They ultimately suffered a 23-20 loss in the Wild Card round to the Washington Commanders. As a result, it was an early exit for Tampa Bay, and the franchise now owns the No. 19 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Tampa's playoff appearance marked the fifth consecutive year in which the franchise has made the postseason. The Buccaneers won the Super Bowl in the 2020 season with Tom Brady under center and have been chasing another championship ever since.

This organization has a chance to build upon its already solid roster and make some noise in the NFC South. But only time will tell how it all plays out.