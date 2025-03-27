The Tennessee Titans have the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Just about everything that could have gone wrong in Nashville last year did, ending in a 3-14 record. New general manager Mike Borgonzi says he will not pass on a generational talent. Who do the Titans select in a Pro Football Focus mock draft simulator?

The Titans have eight total 2025 draft picks, including the first-overall selection. They traded their third-rounder to the Kansas City Chiefs for L'Jarius Snead but picked up an extra fourth, fifth, and sixth rounder. Tennessee is going into the draft without a seventh-round selection either. PFF lists their needs as quarterback, edge rusher, wide receiver, and linebacker. But with this many picks, they will try to improve many positions.

The Titans need a great 2025 NFL Draft to supplement their poor roster, so let's check out their picks from this mock draft simulator.

A new face of the Titans in the first round

As the draft nears, the Titans' pick at number one is coming into focus. Experts are aligning on the pick, and the PFF mock draft simulator is taking note. After a season with Will Levis and Mason Rudolph at quarterback, they are going to take the quarterback of the future. University of Miami quarterback Cam Ward goes to the Titans at number one.

Ward had a great season with the Hurricanes last year, with 4,313 yards, 39 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions. That was good enough for a fourth-place finish in the Heisman voting. Even his two years at Washington State were great, with 48 combined touchdowns. This is an expected pick and what Tennessee should do at the top of the draft.

Cam Ward gets a new target

The Titans are back on the clock at 38th overall in the second round. Because they finished with the same record as the Browns and Giants, they dropped to the third pick in the second round. But that does not stop them from taking a playmaker to work with Ward. The Titans select Stanford wide receiver Elic Ayomanor with the 38th pick in this NFL mock draft simulator.

In two seasons with the Cardinal, Ayomanor racked up over 1,800 receiving yards and 12 touchdowns. He has shown upside in his short career that teams should bet on in the second round. The Titans have destroyed the wide receiver room in recent years, ever since trading AJ Brown and taking Treylon Burks. Ayomanor can be the guy to stabilize that room.

The Titans go defense in the fourth round

A lot of the conversation around the Titans is about their offense. Quarterbacks run the league, and not having one puts the focus on that side of the ball. But their defense was also a problem, so Borgonzi needs to add talent to that side of the ball as well. With the first pick in the fourth round, 103rd overall, the Titans select Kaimon Rucker, edge rusher from the University of North Carolina.

Rucker spent five years at Chapel Hill and got better in every season. In only eight games last year, he racked up six sacks and 30 tackles for the Tar Heels. In 2023, he picked up 8.5 sacks in a full season's worth of work. He has the upside the Titans are looking for on the edge and is a smart pick for the mock draft simulator.

The Titans have the 120th overall pick as well, which they picked up in the Ernest Jones IV trade. With that pick, they take another edge rusher. Texas Longhorns product Barryn Sorrell is the pick here. After four years in Austin, Sorrell racked up 15.5 sacks and could be a long-term answer at edge.

More high-upside talent in the fifth round

Once the NFL Draft gets deep into the third day, teams are looking for players with high upside. If you can find a player like Tyrone Tracy Jr in the fifth round like the Giants did last year, you will expedite your rebuild. The Titans follow that path by taking Pat Bryant, the University of Illinois wide receiver.

Bryant kept getting better in his college career, picking up 984 yards and ten touchdowns in his fourth and final season. Calvin Ridley is on a big contract in Nashville, but Bryant and Ayomanor will represent new beginnings for the franchise.

The Titans have the 167th overall pick in the fifth round from the DeAndre Hopkins trade. They use it on Penn State linebacker Kobe King. The 6'1″ backer also had his best season in his senior year with 97 tackles and three sacks. Not much can be expected from him as a rookie, but maybe he can surprise people.

The Titans finish it off with two sixth-round picks

The Titans have two picks in the sixth round as well. They are on the clock second in the round, 178th overall, and take another wide receiver. At Virginia Tech, Jaylin Lane had a disappointing final season. He did not crack 500 yards in his final college season but showed a high ceiling in his last season at Middle Tennessee State in 2022. More playmakers for Ward is the way to go this late in the draft.

Borgonzi believes that so deeply that he picks another wide receiver at 188th overall. They got this pick from the Dallas Cowboys in a recent trade involving Kenneth Murray Jr. The Titans pick Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton here, giving Ward four rookie wide receivers to work out with in the spring. Felton had over 1,100 yards in his final year in College Park and added nine touchdowns. With all of these playmakers from the NFL Draft, Ward could hit the ground running in Nashville.