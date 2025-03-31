The Tennessee Titans are on the clock as the 2025 NFL draft approaches, as they are armed with the No. 1 overall pick. With the team continuing to be linked to Miami football quarterback Cam Ward, Titans head coach Brian Callahan recently discussed the team's position on Ward, while also revealing when a final decision on what to do with the No. 1 overall pick will be made.

With Tennessee needing a quarterback, they have spent quite a bit of time evaluating Ward and Colorado football quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Ward has made himself stand out from the pack, though, and he confidently told Callahan that he was solidifying his position as the No. 1 pick in the draft during his pro day. When asked about Ward's confidence, Callahan said it was something he loved seeing from the talented passer.

“I like confidence. I think that’s a good thing. When you’re in the conversation for the No. 1 pick there’s a lot that comes with it. To have fun with that is a good thing,” Callaham said of Ward at the NFL's head coaches breakfast on Monday, per Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

Brian Callahan, Titans close to making final 2025 NFL draft decision on Cam Ward

Tennessee Titans coach Brian Callahan speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
All signs continue to point to Ward getting selected by the Titans, but it doesn't appear as if their decision is set in stone yet. Callahan revealed that Tennessee is likely around two weeks away from making their call on what they will do with the No. 1 pick, as they still need to have call with Ward and observe Sanders' pro day with Colorado before reaching a decision.

“Titans HC Brian Callahan said their brass is ‘getting closer,' roughly 2 weeks away from final choice on #1 overall pick. Last data point is Colorado pro day + Zoom w/ Cam Ward. Callahan said he likes Ward’s confidence. Good thing to have for a guy in position to be #1 pick,” Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Everything is on the table for the Titans at this point, even with the draft just over three weeks away. Whether that involves selecting Ward or a different player, or even potentially trading down a few spots, Callahan reiterated that point, which could cause teams looking to move up to consider putting together one final trade offer for Tennessee.

“Titans HC Brian Callahan ‘We are open to everything.' with the Titans #1 overall pick,” Dianna Russini of The Athletic shared on X.

Callahan is doing his best to keep his cards as close to his chest as possible, and that makes sense, as you never want to close off any doors in the NFL. However, it looks like Ward is trending towards being the first player selected in the 2025 draft, as any other outcome would have to be considered a major shock at this point.