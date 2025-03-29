The Tennessee Titans entered the offseason in need of a starting quarterback. Armed with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft there was a growing consensus around the league that the team would take Cam Ward. But cryptic comments from Titans’ GM Mike Borgonzi called that strategy into question.

Now head coach Brian Callahan is adding to the uncertainty. When asked if Tennessee planned to solve its quarterback problem through the draft, Callahan issued an unexpected response.

“I don't think you can make that assumption… And I don't think people have enough respect for what Brandon Allen is. I think Brandon is a good quarterback. I think you watch him play and what he has done in his career, he's a guy that can play. He is a good quarterback,” Callahan said, per Jim Wyatt of the Titans’ official site.

“Ultimately, Brandon has played 10 years for a reason,” he added.

Do the Titans view Brandon Allen as a viable starting quarterback?

Tennessee passed on the veteran signal callers available in free agency this offseason, choosing instead to sign career backups Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. The only other quarterback on the Titans' roster is Will Levis.

Allen spent three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals backing up Joe Burrow while Callahan was the team’s offensive coordinator. Although Allen has only made 10 career starts since entering the league as a sixth-round draft pick in 2016, six of them came with the Bengals, including a five-game stint in 2020 after Burrow suffered a season-ending injury.

Allen threw for 925 yards with five touchdowns and four interceptions, earning a 82.0 passer rating in 2020, his most prolific season. For his career he has a 56.7 completion percentage with 1,810 passing yards, 11 touchdowns and eight interceptions in 18 appearances.

The Titans have made it clear they aren’t willing to go into the 2025 season with Levis as the unquestioned QB1. In fact, the team would like to trade Levis but a market for his services hasn’t materialized.

Tennessee sent a large group to Ward’s Pro Day in Miami, appearing to signal their interest in the young passer. But the public comments made by the team’s head coach and GM since then have cast doubt on the Titans’ intention to draft Ward.

A move back in the draft could still be an option. Borgonzi said everything remains on the table for the team. But would the Titans really go into the 2025 season with Levis, Allen and Boyle as their top three quarterbacks? That seems… inadequate, regardless of Callahan’s fondness for Allen.