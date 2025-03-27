Just when it started to become clear that the Tennessee Titans would take Cam Ward with the first overall pick in the upcoming draft, the team threw NFL observers a curveball. Following Ward’s Pro Day workout, Titans GM Mike Borgonzi pushed back on the notion that Tennessee was a lock to take the former Miami standout.

“I would say everything is on the table,” Borgonzi said regarding the Titans' draft pick, per Kevin Patra of NFL.com.

“From the beginning I said I wanted to go through the whole process, and I felt like our priority was to build the offensive line first, and we added (tackle) Dan Moore and (guard) Kevin Zeitler… Now we’re going through the process here with the college quarterbacks. But I’d say everything is still on the table right now,” Borgonzi explained.

Would the Titans really pass on Cam Ward?

The statement comes as something of a surprise as there had been a growing consensus that Tennessee would draft Ward. The Titans sent a huge group to Ward’s Pro Day, which seemed to send a message.

Tennessee’s offseason moves also appeared to send a message. The team did not pursue a veteran quarterback, opting instead to sign career backups Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle. The Titans would like to trade Will Levis. And while that may not be possible given the lack of interest in the third-year passer, it’s clear the team has no intention of sticking with Levis as the unquestioned starter.

With no other viable starting quarterback on the roster the Titans seemed poised to select Ward with the top pick. But Borgonzi’s comments muddy the waters. While the GM’s statement comes across as gamesmanship, it’s unclear who he’s trying to shine on. The Titans have the first pick, so they don’t need to hope Ward falls to them. Nor do they need to move up the board.

That just leaves a possible trade back. It’s conceivable the Titans are attempting to drum up interest in their pick to see if they get offered a king’s ransom in a trade package for the first overall selection. But if Tennessee trades its pick, who exactly will quarterback the team?

Maybe the Titans just really like Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter and want to be as transparent about their open-mindedness as possible. Still, the team’s approach just reads as odd. As does adding Tim Boyle to a quarterback room that includes Will Levis and Brandon Allen.

Chances are the Titans will ultimately draft Ward and he’ll be starting for the team when the 2025 season kicks off. But Tennessee's confusing draft process has not inspired confidence in the organization's leadership.