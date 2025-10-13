The Tennessee Titans have fired head coach Brian Callahan, leaving them in the market to find a new leader for the future of the team. Over the past few years, the Titans have not been able to hit on their front office and coaching staff signings, and it's starting to come to light, according to ESPN's Dan Orlovsky.

“The ownership in the last four or five years has fired a general manager, and then hired a new general manager, and then fired a coach. Fired that coach, they fired that general manager, now hired a new general manager, and hired a new coach, and fired the coach,” Orlovsky said on NFL Live. “There’s no continuity within the organization when it comes to top-down leadership. Tennessee has a new stadium, a super talented quarterback, and a new general manager who comes from Kansas City in the recent past year. You’ve gotta make sure that you get these choices right.

"This can't just be let's hire and fire every two years because you're not going to win that way, you're not going to get your young quarterback to play well that way."@danorlovsky7 thinks the Titans need to prioritize building long-term success. pic.twitter.com/HLIRSmc96J — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) October 13, 2025

If the Titans want to start seeing some turnaround in their franchise, it starts with making the right decisions in the right places. With Cam Ward set to be the future of the team, it's imperative that they put the right people around him to succeed.

The Titans have started the season 1-5, and recently loss against the Las Vegas Raiders. They started the season 0-4 and got their first win last week against the Arizona Cardinals. There was hope that the win would bring momentum into this past week, but most of the same things have happened throuhgout the first few weeks came back to haunt them.

With a new voice in the locker room for the rest of the season, it will be interesting to see if they can continue to make positive steps throughout the season.