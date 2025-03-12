As the Tennessee Titans lost Nick Westbrook-Ikhine to the Miami Dolphins in free agency, there was a need for them to upgrade the spot. They didn't waste any time, and the next day, they went out and signed speedy receiver Van Jefferson, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Titans and Jefferson agreed to a one-year $2.5 million deal. He played for the Pittsburgh Steelers last season, where he had 24 receptions for 276 yards and two touchdowns. He's started 47 of 78 of his career regular season games and has 137 receptions for 1,876 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Jefferson also knows what it takes to be a Super Bowl champion, as he was a part of the 2021 Los Angeles Rams team that defeated the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jefferson should fit in well with the Titans, as they were looking for another speedster on the team. Calvin Ridley was one of their more productive receivers last season, and there should be a lot of pressure taken off of him with Jefferson on the outside of him.

With the Titans building their receiver core, the big question is who will be throwing them passes during the season. The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft, and they have a big decision to make on who they want to select.

There's a good chance that they select a quarterback, and the choice could be Cam Ward. If they don't go with Ward, they go select one of the best defenders in the draft, Abdul Carter.

It's also good to note that the Titans still have Will Levis, who is deemed to be the future quarterback for the team, but after a rough year last season, they could be looking for someone else to lead. Right now, the Titans control the draft, and they can shake up what happens just right after the first pick.