The Tennessee Titans made a bold move on Monday. Tennessee fired head coach Brian Callahan after the team's 1-5 start to the season. The situation in Nashville is not good, and their franchise quarterback has not been shy when talking about it.

Titans quarterback Cam Ward spoke honestly about the dysfunction within the organization during a recent interview.

“I didn’t care,” Ward said on Friday, per The Athletic's Michael Silver. “It was true. And that’s how we played those previous weeks. But I think the biggest thing is that nobody in the locker room pointed fingers; we just kept working.”

Ward was referring to when he said “if we keep it a buck right now, we a**” after Tennessee's ugly Week 4 loss against Houston.

The rookie quarterback does not believe that his message fell on deaf ears with his teammates.

“(My teammates) knew where I was coming from,” Ward added. “Now, I could have helped out some people in regards of just (giving them a heads-up that) they’re gonna get asked the question. I could’ve helped them out that way. But they knew what I meant, and they knew how we were playing. So, they knew we were a**.”

Clearly the Titans' front office agreed with Ward and decided to make a change at head coach.

Will Titans coaching change be a good thing for Cam Ward?

Article Continues Below

There is no doubt that Ward, and the rest of the Titans players, are happy the team made a change at head coach.

But will interim head coach Mike McCoy move the needle?

There is at least some reason to hope that McCoy could be an upgrade over Callahan. At least for the rest of the 2025 season.

McCoy is the best man for the job because of his past head coaching experience. He was the leader of the Chargers, back when they were in San Diego, from 2013 through 2016. San Diego even made the playoffs during the 2013 season, though they only had a record of 9-7.

Now that Callahan is fired, Tennessee's entire season becomes about setting Ward up for success in the future.

Hopefully McCoy makes somes big changes to Tennessee's offense to help out his rookie quarterback.

Next up for the Titans is a Week 7 matchup against Mike Vrabel and the Patriots.