The Washington Commanders have their own “Deebo” strolling into their city. Deebo Samuel is heading to the NFC runner ups, following the blockbuster Saturday trade pulled by the San Francisco 49ers.

The Commanders' X account welcomed Samuel in the most perfect way. They posted a gif of the renown movie villain from “Friday” he was named after. The late Tiny Lister Jr. popularized the “Deebo” name as a chain-snatching, bike riding bully in Ice Cube's acclaimed 1995 hit film. Samuel re-popularized the name through his first three seasons in the NFL.

Now, Samuel is emerging as an immediate fan favorite among Commanders fans. Fans became fired up. Some even quoted Lister's “Friday” character to welcome Samuel.

“It's my division punk!” one Commanders fan posted on X, which is a play on Lister's “It' my bike punk!” line from the film.

One more fan took a liking to the swap between the 49ers and Commanders.

“A dynamic playmaker for Washington—Commanders just got a serious weapon,” the fan posted on the social media site.

Another fan shared “Washington you got a great one!” while envisioning Samuel joining perennial 1,000-yard wideout Terry McLaurin. Meanwhile, Jackson, Mississippi sports anchor Blake Levine called it a “great trade” but told the Commanders to “win now.”

Ex-Washington Commanders react to Deebo Samuel trade

Even former Washington stars chimed in on social media. Robert Griffin III raved about Samuel's addition to the Commanders on X.

“Scary Terry McLaurin No. 1 WR. Deebo Samuel’s versatility. Jayden Daniels is smiling EAR TO EAR right now,” Griffin shared. “And (general manager) Adam Peters is already in his bag this offseason.”

He's not the only past Commander who sounded off. Even former Washington head coach Jay Gruden dropped his take on the trade.

“I think Deebo Samuel's perfect for Kliff Kingsbury's offense,” Gruden said via Underdog Fantasy. “Some people say he's past his prime, he's hurt a lot and not worth the money. I disagree.”

Gruden added how Samuel can fit Washington's offense.

“They need another physical receiver. They need a guy who can go across the middle, snatch it and run after the catch, then play with a physical, bruising style of ball,” Gruden shared. “This guy can do it all. I really believe it. The Commanders are onto something with this receiving core.”

Washington surrenders a fifth round selection to land Samuel. The Commanders gain a 2021 All-Pro with two NFC rings in tow — and fuel their own Super Bowl hype ahead of the 2025 season.