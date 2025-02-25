A longtime Washington Commanders star may be headed elsewhere. And that might not be the Commanders’ only trade. Also, general manager Adam Peters revealed a necessary “active” free-agency approach for the 2025 NFL offseason, according to a post on X by John Keim.

On free agency, Peters said, “We'll be active because we have to be just to field a team but a lot of those we'll look to bring back guys we had last year.” They have 28 UFA's

As of a recent count, the Commanders had only 43 players under contract despite having the third-most cap space in the NFL. That is 17 fewer players than Arizona, which has the fourth-most cap space available, according to overthecap.com. Of the top 11 teams for cap space, eight have at least 50 players signed for next season.

What will GM Adam Peters do in 2025 offseason?

It seems like the Commanders might be teetering on the brink of a bad situation. But Peters and company have a plan in place, according to owner Josh Harris’ comments to espn.com.

“I don't know how that translates to aggressiveness and free agency where Adam and Dan (Quinn) are hard at work and they're going to advise me on that,” Harris said. “But certainly, we're going to do everything we can to improve our team.”

Peters said he wants to take a similar path that he used in 2024.

“If we're going to take away a lesson, that would probably be the biggest one is getting the guys that are Commanders,” Peters said. “(Players who) are competitors, that love ball, love each other, and will play for each other. We had a bunch of those guys on this team, and they liked playing for each other. It was really a cool thing to hear and so that's what we'll look for.”

One thing that helps is the rookie contract for Jayden Daniels. That low price tag at usually a premium position gives the Commanders a chance to add a reasonably strong free-agent class.

The troublesome thing for the Commanders is the roster needs a lot of fixing. Washington needs to upgrade the offensive line and protect Daniels at all costs. The Commanders also need to add help at the skill positions so Daniels doesn’t need to try to do too much. And the Commanders have to get better in the pass rush and the secondary.

So here’s the problem. Washington isn’t the only team needing help in those positions. And there aren’t many premier free agents at those positions. So even with all of that cap space, the Commanders are fighting against other teams who also have free-agent dollars to spend.