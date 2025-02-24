Like other NFL teams, the Washington Commanders must make tough roster decisions. They also added an interesting name to their coaching staff. And here is a perfect trade the Commanders must complete in the 2025 NFL offseason.

While it’s among the possibilities the Commanders could make a trade for Myles Garrett, the asking price seems like it’s more in the longshot category. Plus, the Browns seem reluctant to trade Garrett even if they get a big haul.

Pass rushers are typically in their prime from ages 23-30, according to research by milehighreport.com. There’s a steep drop off from the age 30 season to the age 31 season. Therefore, it doesn’t make good sense to wreck the future draft for a player who may only have one or two prime seasons remaining.

Commanders should deal for WR Deebo Samuel

Yes, he’s 29 years old, just like Garrett. And unlike Garrett, Samuel has a checkered injury history. He experienced calf, wrist, oblique, and rib injuries — along with an illness that cost him two games.

Also, Samuel is coming off one of his worst NFL seasons. He finished with 806 scrimmage yards and four touchdowns, both of which were career lows.

But shake all those things up in a bag, and what spills out is a bargain. The Commanders could possibly get Samuel for an easy-to-digest fourth-round pick — or even a fifth-rounder.

And if the Commanders bring in a bargain along with a slick free agent move — and a strong draft — that makes it part of a smart package for 2025.

First, consider the Commanders’ status. They seem to be a few pieces away from being a major player in the Super Bowl conversation. They didn’t reach that status in 2024. Yes, they made it to the NFC Championship game, but they got completely run over by the Eagles. This year’s roster could not be called a Super Bowl roster.

The offensive needed more weapons. In particular, the Commanders needed a true No. 2 wide receiver. That’s what Samuel can offer at this stage of his career.

And here’s a key reason why Samuel would fit in Washington, according to Pro Football Focus.

“(Samuel’s) 8.2 yards after catch per reception ranked third among all qualifying receivers this past season,” PFF wrote. “The possibility of adding Samuel should certainly intrigue a team like Washington. Offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury ran the most receiver screens in the NFL last season. Adding a YAC monster like Samuel to the mix would undoubtedly boost this offense, as the 49ers receiver has earned a 97.5 receiving grade on screens over his six seasons as a pro.”

Imagine defenses having to worry about both sides of the field with Terry McLaurin on the other.

Plus this is a real possibility because the 49ers granted Samuel’s agent, Tory Dandy, permission to find a trade partner, according to espn.com.

“It was a hard conversation to have with (49ers head coach) Kyle (Shanahan) because of the relationship that we have,” Samuel said. “But I have to do what's best. I'm more than thankful for the Niners giving me the opportunity of a lifetime but now I think it's best that we find another team.”

Of course the 49ers can — and probably will — play hardball in trade talks. They will at least talk a good game, according to a post on X by Dave Lombardi.

John Lynch says the 49ers are keeping Deebo Samuel: “We're not in the business of letting go good football players.”

But the Commanders are fired up about taking the next step, which means the Super Bowl, according to espn.com.

“We've arrived, and that changes expectations,” owner Josh Harris said. “We welcome it. And we're just going to work harder to create a situation where next year we win. “We have a massive opportunity. None of us are taking that lightly.”

Dan Quinn agreed with Josh Harris

“The floor has risen,” Quinn said. “But we're nowhere near where our ceiling's going to be. And that fires me up.”

One receiver won’t fix everything. The Commanders know that to be true. But quarterback Jayden Daniels gives the team a chance to work around some issues.

“Because of the skill set he has, he covers up a lot of stink,” one NFL executive said of Daniels. “The offensive line is not good. It shows the league what can happen when you have that guy.”

And more good news is the Commanders are a destination team these days, instead of being one players avoid.

“If we're going to take away a lesson, that would probably be the biggest one is getting the guys that are Commanders, that are competitors, that love ball, love each other, and will play for each other,” General Manager Adam Peters said. “We had a bunch of those guys on this team, and they liked playing for each other. It was really a cool thing to hear and so that's what we'll look for.”