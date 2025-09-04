The Washington Commanders are just days away from their season opener against the New York Giants. There are plenty of players on the roster fans are keeping tabs on, as many believe the franchise will be one of the most competitive in the league this year. However, head coach Dan Quinn named one surprising standout that is flying under the radar.

During an interview with Kevin Sheehan of “The Team 980 am,” the 54-year-old coach revealed that safety Quan Martin is someone who is potentially going to take a leap in production in the 2025-26 season. Quinn believes that the sky is the limit for Martin as he enters his third year in the league.

“There's a whole other subset, I would say, who are, like, making the leap,” said Dan Quinn. “And I would say Quan Martin is one, for me, that I have already had high expectations for him. But then to see the type of camp that he had, the work that he's put in, I feel like he's one player that I think is really about to go big.”

Commanders HC Dan Quinn tells Kevin Sheehan the player he sees who is about to go big! pic.twitter.com/rplQHN9yUX — The Team 980 (@team980) September 3, 2025

Martin, who is 25 years old, served as a starting safety for the Commanders last season. It was his first time playing that role after rotating in off the bench in his rookie year. Quan Martin ended the 2024-25 campaign with 87 combined tackles (50 solo), three forced fumbles, and one interception.

That's a solid season for anybody playing safety in the NFL. But it appears Dan Quinn thinks Martin can exceed those numbers in the 2025-26 season. If Martin can improve his ability to create turnovers, then the Commanders' defense could be a legitimate problem for opponents.

He'll have his first opportunity to live up to Quinn's expectations on Sunday when the Commanders take on the Giants. It'll be a home game for Washington, as the club hopes to take an early lead over a divisional rival.