Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is expected to suit up for the team’s season opener on Sunday against the New York Giants, following his return to full participation in practice this week.

McLaurin, 29, was seen warming up during Wednesday’s practice session in video captured by FOX 5 DC’s Chad Ricardo. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed earlier in the day that McLaurin would be a full participant and looked strong heading into Week 1.

The wideout’s appearance comes less than a week after he signed a three-year, $96 million contract extension that solidified his status among the league’s highest-paid receivers. The deal averages $32 million per season, placing McLaurin just behind elite wideouts such as Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson, CeeDee Lamb, Garrett Wilson, and DK Metcalf in terms of annual value. His extension brings much-needed stability to a Commanders offense entering the season with heightened expectations following a deep playoff run in 2024.

McLaurin’s return to full practice puts to rest any lingering concerns about his availability after he held out of training camp during contract negotiations.

Per DQ, #TerryMcLaurin is a FULL GO this week and barring any setbacks is expected to be ready for Sunday #Commanders x #Giants #RaiseHail @fox5dc pic.twitter.com/Wqd0bxbHQV — Chad Ricardo (@RealChadRicardo) September 3, 2025

Commanders to face Giants in Week 1 with Terry McLaurin back in full form

Article Continues Below

Washington opens the season at home against Russell Wilson and the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 7, at 1:00 p.m. ET. The matchup marks the start of a pivotal campaign for the Commanders, who reached the NFC Championship Game last season before falling to the eventual Super Bowl LIX champion Philadelphia Eagles.

McLaurin played a central role in that postseason run, finishing with 227 receiving yards and three touchdowns across three playoff games. During the regular season, he recorded 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns on 82 receptions, earning second-team All-Pro honors for the first time in his career.

Originally drafted in the third round in 2019, McLaurin has consistently delivered as Washington’s top offensive weapon. He has eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards in each of the past five seasons and is widely regarded for his route running, leadership, and reliability in critical moments.

With his contract situation resolved and full practice participation resumed, McLaurin is on track to lead the Commanders’ receiving corps once again. He is expected to line up alongside Deebo Samuel Sr. and Noah Brown in a revamped offensive unit looking to build upon last season’s success.

The Commanders enter 2025 under the continued leadership of head coach Dan Quinn, who guided the team to a 12–5 finish last year. With McLaurin back in the fold and healthy, Washington appears poised to open the season at full strength.