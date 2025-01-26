To kick off their NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels continued his history-setting rookie-season of domination. On fourth-and-5, Daniels connected with tight end Zach Ertz for a seven-yard gain to set the rookie postseason passing yards record, per Ari Meirov on X.

“#Commanders QB Jayden Daniels has set a new NFL record for the most postseason passing yards by a rookie,” Meirov wrote.

At this point in the game, the Commanders' rookie was 5-for-8 for 29 yards, surpassing Russell Wilson, who previously held the record.

Here are the other rookie quarterbacks, who now look up to Daniels after his performance in the conference championships:

Jayden Daniels, 2024: 684 passing yards*

684 passing yards* Russell Wilson, 2012: 572 passing yards

572 passing yards Brock Purdy, 2022: 569 passing yards

569 passing yards Aaron Brooks, 2000: 561 passing yards

561 passing yards Mark Sanchez, 2009: 539 passing yards

539 passing yards CJ Stroud, 2023: 449 passing yards

* pending completion of Commanders vs. Eagles NFC Championship Game

Now, after Daniels' fourth-and-5 conversion, he's the new benchmark for rookies in the postseason.

And after passing Stroud's 449 postseason passing yards, it reiterated that the Texans' second-year quarterback thinks Daniels is the best rookie quarterback in NFL history.

Considering Daniels finished the regular season completing 69% of his passes for 3,568 yards, 25 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, adding 891 rushing yards and six rushing touchdowns to the mix, it's fair for Stroud to think that.

Stroud won Offensive Rookie of the Year in his masterclass of a rookie season in 2023, and Daniels cleared in most stats in his first year with the Commanders.

Stroud completed 63.9% of passes for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and five interceptions as a rookie. So, while Stroud had more yards and fewer interceptions, he's handing the title to Daniels for the best rookie season by a quarterback.

Part of that likely has to be due to the Commanders having a 12-5 record and playoff success, while the Texans were just 9-6 and got bounced after their second playoff game.

With Daniels playing as well as he has, along with Washington's overall success, it's easy to see the Commanders' rookie quarterback as one of the best in his class.

Regardless of how the game ends between the Commanders and Eagles, Daniels will have a rookie season he can remember for a lifetime. Not only will he remember it, but the NFL will remember it for as long as time remains, as Daniels lives in the history books forever.