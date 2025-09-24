Coming off a surprising run to the NFC Championship Game last season, the Washington Commanders are looking to surpass that feat in 2025. A 2-1 start will help, as the team that defeated the Commanders in the title matchup, the Philadelphia Eagles, currently sit at the top of the NFC East at 3-0. If Washington can defeat a slumping Atlanta Falcons squad on the road this coming Sunday, a 3-1 record would be a nice follow-up to 2024's success. As the team prepares for the Falcons, sophomore quarterback Jayden Daniels will return to practice as a limited participant, per ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

“Jayden Daniels will be a limited participant in today’s practice,” posted Schefter.

Daniels hurt his knee in the Week 2 27-18 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Veteran backup Marcus Mariota started last Sunday's 41-24 victory over the visiting Las Vegas Raiders. Mariota played well in relief of Daniels, passing and running for a touchdown apiece. If the backup signal caller starts against his former team, the Commanders would certainly have a solid shot at winning. However, Daniels would certainly give Washington their best odds. Will the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year return at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on Sunday?

Will the Commanders improve to 3-1 on Sunday versus the Falcons?

Whether it's Mariota or Daniels under center Sunday, the Commanders should win that matchup. The Falcons have been up and down with fellow sophomore Michael Penix Jr. as the starting quarterback. The team struggled so much in last Sunday's 30-0 loss to the Carolina Panthers that former starter Kirk Cousins had to come into the game.

If the Panthers can play that well against the Falcons, then the Commanders stand a better chance. The offense is deep with playmakers, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has a great rapport with both his quarterbacks. While Daniels' return to practice is a good sign, the focus will undoubtedly be on keeping him on the field long term. Which signal caller will be on the field for the offense's first snap in a few days? No matter who it is, Washington will seek to finish the first quarter of their season at 3-1, rather than 2-2.