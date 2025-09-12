The Washington Commanders dropped to 1-1 after their Thursday Night Football loss to the Green Bay Packers, and kicker Matt Gay made no excuses for his role in the defeat. The veteran specialist missed two critical field goals, leaving valuable points on the board during key stretches of the second half.

The Commanders offense found some rhythm late, but the early missed chances from special teams became too much to overcome. Gay connected on a 51-yard field goal in the first half but missed attempts from 58 and 52 yards in the second. Both would have narrowed the margin and changed the momentum of the game. The missed kicks highlighted the pressure placed on the Commanders special teams unit to deliver in tight moments.

Following the game, the 31-year-old kicker addressed reporters. The Athletic’s Nicki Jhabvala posted the full video to her X (formerly known as Twitter) account, capturing a visibly frustrated but accountable Gay as he met the media head-on.

“I take full responsibility for this loss.”

Kicker Matt Gay: “I take full responsibly for this loss.” Missed FGs from 58 and 52 yards. pic.twitter.com/t95dUaZIj1 — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) September 12, 2025

The comments struck a chord with Commanders fans, with many respecting the honesty following a disappointing performance. Despite a strong career track record—converting more than 84 percent of his field goal attempts—Thursday night was a rare misstep on a national stage. His willingness to face the backlash underscores his leadership and veteran presence in the locker room.

While much of the spotlight fell on Gay, the game saw other concerning trends. The defense allowed 404 total yards, and despite a late spark from second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, the team could not mount a full comeback. Daniels finished with 200 passing yards and two touchdowns, but Washington's offense produced just 11 yards in the first quarter.

As the Commanders regroup during their mini-bye ahead of a Week 3 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, Gay’s accountability could become a catalyst rather than a scapegoat. With the locker room already navigating injuries to Austin Ekeler and Deatrich Wise Jr., the veteran kicker’s response sets the tone for how the team plans to bounce back.