Heading into the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles, the Washington Commanders look to be without one of their key defensive linemen. After missing the entire week with a finger and knee injury, the Commanders ruled out Daron Payne, per Adam Schefter on X.

“Commanders downgraded DT Daron Payne to out for Sunday’s NFC Championship game due to knee and finger injuries,” Schefter wrote.

In the divisional round against the Detroit Lions, Payne was limited the whole week of practice with a finger injury, then added a knee to his diagnosis ahead of the NFC Championship Game.

With the Super Bowl just one win away for the Commanders, being with Payne will surely be a challenge Washington will face head-on.

However, while Payne is obviously a talented interior defensive lineman, the Commanders have depth at that position to make for a somewhat fluid transition on Sunday.

Commanders rookie DT Jer'Zhan ‘Johnny' Newton primed for playoff breakout

In the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, the Commanders selected Jer'Zhan “Johnny” Newton out of Illinois, a defensive tackle who was considered a first-round pick before injuries ahead of the draft.

Now, Newton's opportunity has come with the Commanders fighting for a chance to make the Super Bowl.

Newton has made 11 starts in his rookie season, appearing in 16 games. In those 16 appearances, he's combined for 44 tackles (19 solo, 25 assist), six tackles for loss, two sacks, one forced fumble, and one fumble recovery.

So, while he isn't having a Defensive Rookie of the Year type season, he's impacted the Commanders' defensive front.

In both the Wild Card and divisional rounds of the 2024 NFL Playoffs, Newton was more of a rotational player than the guy in the middle.

Up to this point in the playoffs, Jonathan Allen has been the defensive tackle with the most snaps, followed by Sheldon Day and Newton.

So, with the Commanders ruling Payne out for the conference championships, expect to hear the name Jer'Zhan Newton, as he's primed for a playoff breakout against the Eagles.