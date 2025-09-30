The Washington Commanders added a veteran wide receiver to their practice squad on Monday. Washington reportedly signed former San Francisco 49ers, Miami Dolphins and Carolina Panthers wideout Robbie Chosen to add to their receiver depth chart, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.

Chosen last played in the NFL with the Dolphins in 2024, playing in two games and making one catch on five targets for five yards. He joined Miami in 2023, when he had four receptions on six targets for 126 yards in nine games played.

The 32-year-old was on the 49ers’ preseason roster and was released by the team after playing in all three preseason games. He registered nine receptions and 117 receiving yards without recording a touchdown in the 2025 preseason.

Washington has several wide receivers on its injury report, which could lead to Chosen becoming an option for the Commanders. Terry McLaurin missed the Commanders’ Week 4 game with a quad injury while Noah Brown was also missing with a groin/knee issue.

Both Brown and McLaurin were not participants in practice at all leading up to Washington’s Week 4 contest against the Atlanta Falcons.

Chosen has found roles on NFL squads in the past and has been effective in some cases. In 2020, Chosen racked up 1,096 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 95 receptions and 136 targets with the Carolina Panthers.

He previously hauled in at least 500 yards in each of the first four seasons of his career, which he spent with the New York Jets. His best season in New York came in 2017, when he hauled in 63 catches for 941 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Commanders will head to Los Angeles to take on the Chargers for their next contest in Week 5. They will play at Sofi Stadium at 4:25 p.m. EST on Oct. 5 as they look to improve to 3-2 after suffering a loss to the Atlanta Falcons without star quarterback Jayden Daniels in Week 4.