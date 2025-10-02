While the Washington Commanders got good news with the return of Jayden Daniels, the Los Angeles Chargers are enjoying the work of rookie running back Omarion Hampton. Now these teams meet in Week 5 of the 2025 NFL season, and here are the bold predictions.

The Chargers come in with a record of 3-1, but suffered an embarrassing loss to the previously winless Giants in Week 4. Granted, it was on the road, across the country, and a 1 p.m. kickoff. But still, they got upset.

As for the Commanders, they are 2-2 with a mixed-bag season so far. They don’t look like the 12-5 team from last year, and this is a pivotal game for them. That’s especially true with Daniels back in the lineup.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will total 250-plus yards, two TDs

The Raiders rank No. 23 against the pass, but they are better against the run at No. 12. So look for the Commanders to try to exploit the passing game. And if Terry McLaurin can make it back onto the field, Daniels should have a good day.

But some of that 250 total will be on the ground. Look for Daniels to get 50-plus yards rushing and one of those scores.

Daniels said he’s ready to go, according to ESPN.

“I plan on going out there on Sunday,” Daniels said. “Obviously, as a competitor, you want to go out there and help your team in any way possible,” Daniels said. “So being sidelined for this past couple of weeks were super tough. I felt like I could go two weeks ago, but I don't make those calls.”

Head coach Dan Quinn said he hopes the transition back to the lineup will be seamless for Daniels.

“That's what I'm looking for,” Quinn said. “He's definitely chomping at the bit to get going. Just running the offense, being back to himself.”

Chargers WR Ladd McConkey will reach 80 yards receiving

After four games of basically doing nothing, look for McConkey to cut loose this week. He didn’t become a useless receiver overnight. The Chargers just need to be intentional about getting him the ball.

And this is the spot with the Commanders ranking No. 27 in the NFL against the pass.

And remember, it’s not always about the early part of the season. Look at last year, according to Fantasy Guides’ post on X.

“Don’t panic on your WRs yet! 🚨

Here’s where some ranked through 4 weeks last year vs final finish:

Article Continues Below

📉 Drake London – WR23 → WR5

📉 Terry McLaurin – WR25 → WR7

📉 JSN – WR28 → WR9

📉 Davante Adams – WR36 → WR11

📉 Ladd McConkey – WR37 → WR13

Which WR makes the leap this year? 👀”

There’s a place for McConkey to shine on this team. Keenan Allen is 33 years old and will not keep up his pace. The Chargers will need McConkey to step up alongside Quentin Johnston.

Commanders' Bill Croskey-Merritt has best game so far

The Commanders can run the football. They rank No. 2 in the NFL with 155 yards per game. That’s stout.

But they’ve done with a myriad of rushers. Croskey-Merritt leads with 172 yards while Jeremy McNichols (106) and Chris Roridguez Jr. (98) are next.

This could be the week that Croskey-Merritt begins to distance himself from those guys, according to ESPN.

“One more Commanders' note, for you fantasy managers wondering about the running backs,” Dan Graziano wrote. “They're very happy at the moment using a committee with Chris Rodriguez Jr., Jeremy McNichols, and rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt. But they do view Croskey-Merrit as the most capable one of the three to emerge as an all-around threat out of the backfield. And as he gains more experience, I would expect his role to increase. If you have him on your fantasy roster, I'd hold on, because there's a chance he could be the lead back there over the second half of the season.”

And the Commanders are getting good run play from their offensive line, including left guard Chris Paul. He played well against the Raiders, finishing with a Pro Football Focus grade of 86.0. Paul said he enjoyed the opportunity, according to commanders.com.

“It was a blessing, an absolute major opportunity for me,” Paul said of his performance against the Raiders. “I just definitely saw a lot of growth, and I saw a lot of the work that I intentionally put in this offseason come to fruition. [Also,] I just look forward to growing even more and identifying vulnerabilities in my game, identifying the strengths in my game, and expressing those.

“I think I've just definitely grown the most in terms of just core work. In terms of just film study, and a lot of things in this game, as people have mentioned time and time again. Just come with that experience and doing it over and over again, like feeling that sensation of those thoughts or feeling the sensation of that specific look.”

Look for the Commanders to pull off a tough road win. The game should come down to the final minutes of the fourth quarter, and Daniels will find a way to lift his team like he did often in 2024.