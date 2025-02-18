The Washington Commanders are currently in the midst of a highly important offseason for the future of the franchise following their shocking run to the NFC Championship Game this past season. Quarterback Jayden Daniels had one of the best rookie seasons in NFL history, leading the Commanders to road wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions en route to the NFL's final four stage.

Still, despite an obviously bright future, nothing is guaranteed in the NFL, so head coach Dan Quinn and company have wasted no time in making additions to their coaching staff so far this offseason, one of whom comes from a historical football family.

“The #Commanders hired Jesse Madden, the grandson of Pro Football Hall of Famer John Madden, as an offensive quality control coach,” reported NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter. “Madden played QB and DB at Michigan and was part of the school's 2024 national championship team.”

It's unclear at this point just how big of a role Jesse Madden will have in the Commanders' schematics and playcalling, but if he's anything like his grandfather, Washington will be getting someone who knows the ins and outs of how to run an offense.

Offense wasn't a big issue for the Commanders for large stretches of the 2024-25 season, as Jayden Daniels put together one of the best rookie seasons in recent memory, galvanizing a team that had missed the playoffs for the previous several seasons.

The majority of the attention this offseason will focus on the Commanders' defense and whether or not they can add a big name along the defensive line to help bolster their pass rush.

In any case, the Commanders will now turn their attention to the NFL Draft, which is slated to get underway in late April from Green Bay.