Former sixth-overall pick Filip Zadina made a huge bet on himself last summer. Zadina forewent the remaining salary on his contract with the Detroit Red Wings for a chance at a fresh start. He subsequently signed on with the San Jose Sharks in NHL Free Agency. Unfortunately, things did not work out. But Zadina has a new home, but not in North America.

Zadina has signed a two-year contract with Swiss outfit HC Davos, the club announced on Monday. “Despite his young age, Filip brings a lot of experience and offensive qualities. He is still very young and has not yet reached his full potential. Filip will be one of seven foreign players in the squad. This will give the coaching staff more options to put the best team on the ice in every game,” HC Davos general manager Jan Alston said in a statement on the team's website.

Zadina skated in 72 games for the Sharks this past season. He scored 13 goals and 23 points for San Jose in 2023-24. The Pardubice, Czechia native set a new career high in goals, as well. In 262 career NHL games, Zadina scored 41 goals and 91 points.

Filip Zadina could rebuild value with HC Davos

Filip Zadina could not find his footing in the NHL for whatever reason. As a result, moving overseas could be a way to rebuild his value for a potential return stateside. In any event, the former Red Wings draft pick landed with a team that could make noise in the NLA this season.

HC Davos finished the 2023-24 campaign fifth in the league on 85 points, according to HockeyDB. Davos took on Lausanne HC in the first round of the Swiss-A Playoffs. Unfortunately, HCD could not get passed Lausanne and they lost in seven games.

HC Davos is also an incredibly decorated club, especially in Switzerland. They have won 31 NLA league titles, with their most recent coming in 2015. Additionally, they have won 16 Spengler Cups. In fact, they are the reigning Spengler Cup champions. Davos defeated HC Dynamo Pardubice in the 2023 final.

Zadina joins a roster with some recognizable names, as well. The former Red Wings draft pick teams up with former NHLer Joakim Nordstrom. Additionally, former third-round pick Adam Tambellini joined HC Davos this summer.

Zadina's time with the Red Wings came to an end last summer as he bet on himself. Unfortunately, he could not find his game with the Sharks. Hopefully, Zadina can find success with HC Davos over the next two seasons. It'll certainly be interesting to see if he makes a return to the NHL in the near future.