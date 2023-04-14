The Colorado Avalanche can win the Central Division tonight with a win over the nashville predators. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with an Avalanche-Predators prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

The Avalanche are playing well, going 8-1-1 in their last ten games. Artturi Lehkonene is back in the lineup and grabbed an assist in the game last night. The Aves won 4-2 over Winnipeg to set up the chance to win the division tonight. The Predators come in as winners of four of their last five, including an overtime victory over the Wild, led by Juuso Parssinen.

Here are the Avalanche-Predators NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Avalanche-Predators Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+125)

Nashville Predators: +1.5 (-160)

Over: 5.5 (-134)

Under: 5.5 (+110)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Predators

TV: BSSO/ALT

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

Colorado has been scoring fairly well this year. They are averaging 3.33 goals per game. This is led by Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, who both are over 100 points on the season. MacKinnon is the set-up man, getting 68 assists on the season, including 22 on the power play. This does not mean he does not score. He has 39 goals on the season and will be going for his 40th tonight. Rantanen is the goal scorer. He has 55 goals on the season, with 13 of those coming on the power play. He also can set up the play, with 48 assists on the season, and 24 of those on the power play.

The defense has been solid this year as well. Among players who have played 50 games on the season, only one player has a negative plus/minus rating. Samuel Girard is at -14 on the season and has not played well overall on the season. The Avalanche does limit his minutes, and being the only player to fall into this category is impressive. Colorado also only gives us 2.72 goals per game this year, which is 9th in the NHL.

Pavel Francouz is expected to get the start in goal for the Avalanche tonight. On the season he is 8-7-1 with 2.61 goals-against average and a .915 save percentage. His seven starts since January 1st have been a mixed bag of results. With a shutout and two games over .940 in save percentage. Conversely, he gave up four goals on just 23 shots against the Ducks the last time he hit the ice.

Why The Predators Could Cover The Spread

The Predators have had a solid season, but they have been let down by their lack of offensive production on the season. They are currently 28th in the NHL in goals per game, with just 2.70 goals per game. Much of this is a lack of shooting. They are 26th in the NHL in shots on goal on the season. In their game against the Wild, they showed improvement, knocking 31 shots in the game, and getting the win.

Their power play has not been good either, converting on just 17.5% of their chances, good for 28th in the NHL. That also continued last night, as they missed on all three of their opportunities. That does not mean they did not score when it was non-five-on-five. They got a shorthanded goal in the game.

They are led in points by Roman Josi. Josi had 59 points on the year, with 41 of them coming from the assist. He is a great defender, and great at setting up plays on the offensive side of the ice. Beyond Josi is Matt Duchene. Matt Duchene is second on the team in points and leads the team in goals. Sadly for the Predators, Duchene has not played since the end of March and will not be back for this one. Last night the scoring mantle went to Juuso Parssinen. He had an assist and the game-winning goal. It was just his sixth goal on the season.

Starting in goal tonight will be Kevin Lankinen, who is 9-7-1 on the season. His last time out, he saved 30 of 32 shots in an overtime win over the Knights. He has not been stellar the entire year though. Just three games ago he was pulled just over nine minutes in after letting in four goals on just five shots against the Rangers. The Predators should know early if he is going to have a good night. In Lankinen’s losses on the season, he has given up an early goal in over 70% of them.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche just needs this game more. They have better fire power, and better defense overall. They also will be playing the better goaltender tonight. This game will decide if the Avalanche will play Minnesota or Seattle. They have had more success against the Wild this year, but the Wild have been playing better of late, and Colorado will most likely want to avoid them. This game would also mean if they win, they would get guaranteed home ice in the second round as well.

Final Avalanche-Predators Prediction & Pick: Avalance -1.5 (+118) and Over 5.5 (-140)