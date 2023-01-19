A pair of Eastern Conference heavyweights will go head-to-head on this Thursday as the Boston Bruins go to war against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. Join us for our NHL odds series where our Bruins-Rangers prediction and pick will be unveiled.

Only going down in defeat once in their last eight games played, this is the Boston Bruins world and we are all just living in it. At a remarkable 35-5-4 through the first 44 games of the regular season, the Bruins are on a historic stretch to the President’s trophy and seem to be on a mission to hoist Lord Stanley’s Cup for the first time since 2011.

As for the Rangers, they enter tonight’s duel after besting Columbus out on the road by a score of 3-1 to improve their overall record to 25-13-7. Now supplied with 57 total points on the season, New York can certainly make a statement at home against the best team in hockey.

Here are the Bruins-Rangers NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Bruins-Rangers Odds

Boston Bruins: -1.5 (+220)

New York Rangers: +1.5 (-280)

Over: 5.5 (-122)

Under: 5.5 (+100)

How To Watch Bruins vs. Rangers

TV: ESPN+

Stream: NHLPP/ESPN+

Time: 7:00 ET/4:00 PT

Why The Bruins Could Cover The Spread

Not only does the Bruins’ overall frame of work speak for itself, but it has been Boston’s ability to cover the spread night in and night out that stands out as most impressive. On paper, the odds of Boston covering tonight’s matchup are high as the Bruins have compiled a 28-16 record against the spread which serves as one of the top marks in all of hockey.

While Boston could be well on their way to their 29th separate covering occasion, the most important aspect of the game that the Bruins need to take control of will prove to be continuing to do what they do best. In fact, Boston has allowed the fewest goals in the league and also are the top-scoring unit that the NHL has to offer. The most recent team to accomplish this feat by the end of the season was the 2010-2011 Vancouver Canucks, in which Boston ended up defeating more than a decade ago.

Even more impressively, the Bruins are killing off 86% of opposing teams’ power plays. Not only is this also the top mark in the league, but this eliminates a huge chance for teams like the Rangers to inflict damage on the Bruins. Not to mention, New York has struggled at times with their extra-man opportunities, so expect Boston to put the clamps on defensively if they do end up committing a penalty or two.

Most importantly, the key to covering the spread for Boston will fall upon the shoulders of David Pastrnak who continues to lead the way on top of the league statistically. When looking closer at the exceptional skaters’ stats, Pastrnak has scored the second-most goals and has also generated the fourth-most points in all of the NHL.

Why The Rangers Could Cover The Spread

Without a doubt, it appears that the Rangers will have their hands full even as the home team against a team with the caliber of the Boston Bruins. Nevertheless, there have been teams that have defied the odds and proved that the Bruins are in fact human and can make mistakes. Ideally, New York would want nothing more to exploit these weaknesses that are often times very difficult to find.

For starters, the Rangers must make it a priority to play a swarming brand of physical hockey that leaves the Bruins stunned. Recovering nicely from their porous start to the regular season, New York has made a name for themselves by checking opponents into the boards at a frequent rate while also becoming uncanny in corralling loose pucks and swiftly taking it to the enemy blue zone. Above all else, giving the Bruins a surplus of time in their own zone to put up shots on goal will be a big no-no if the Rangers have any plans on covering the spread later this evening.

In addition, a repeated effort like the one they gave against the Blue Jackets when they forced five separate Columbus penalties could also be a formula for success. While the Bruins don’t often commit penalties, skating aggressively and making smart passes when on offense could do just the trick.

Even though Boston holds a considerable advantage in almost every statistical category on paper, be on the lookout for one of the top goaltenders in the NHL in Igor Shesterkin to put on a show en route to a covering of the spread. Whenever a team has to face off against a top-scoring offense like the one Boston has, a tremendous effort by the goalie is usually needed to get the job done.

Final Bruins-Rangers Prediction & Pick

Clearly, Boston has been a pebble in nearly every team’s shoe for most of the season, but defeating the Rangers by multiple goals on the road will still be a challenging task even if they do end up winning the contest.

Final Bruins-Rangers Prediction & Pick: Rangers +1.5 (-280)