The defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche will attempt to stay alive as they face the Seattle Kraken in Game 6 of the first-round series. We’re in Seattle, sharing our NHL odds series, making an Avalanche-Kraken Game 6 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kraken defeated the Avalanche 3-2 at Ball Arena in a game that featured a furious finish. Initially, the Kraken got on the board when Morgan Geekie broke the tie by plucking a rebound into the net. But the Avalanche struck back when Nathan MacKinnon picked up a deflection off the glove of Philipp Grubauer to tie the game. However, the Kraken broke the tie in the second period when Tye Kartye scored a goal to put the Kraken up 2-1.

The Kraken added an insurance goal in the third period when Yani Gourde found the back of the net. Regardless, the Avs would not die as Evan Rodriguez slapped a shot that deflected off two defenders and into the back of the ney. The Avalanche furiously attempted to tie the game but unfortunately ran out of time.

The Kraken won despite winning only 40 percent of their faceoffs. Moreover, they went 0 for 2 on the powerplay. But the Kraken also leveled 39 hits and blocked 14 shots. Yes, the Avs played efficiently but could not take this one. Grubauer had 26 saves for the Kraken. Meanwhile, Alexandar Georgiev made 26 saves for the win.

The Kraken have won three playoff games and can now pull off the upset of the century. Do the Avalanche have an answer?

Here are the Avalanche-Kraken Game 6 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Avalanche-Kraken Game 6 Odds

Colorado Avalanche: -1.5 (+155)

Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 5.5 (-128)

Under: 5.5 (+104)

How To Watch Avalanche vs. Kraken Game 6

TV: ALT, ROOT, TNT and SportsNet

Stream: NHL

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Avalanche Could Cover The Spread

The Avalanche did not expect to be in this situation. Sadly, their season ends with a loss. Their offense must pick up the pace and produce to have a chance to advance to Game 7.

MacKinnon has three goals and three assists. Now, he must do even more to lift the Avs on his back. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and two assists in this series. Moreover, he is as dangerous as ever. Defenseman Cale Makar must do more. Ultimately, he has one goal and two assists in this series. JT Compher has one goal and an assist. Meanwhile, Devon Toews has one goal and four assists. But the Avalanche must improve when their third and fourth liners are on the ice. Somehow, all three losses have resulted from mistakes from those lines.

Georgiev is inconsistent. Therefore, it is difficult to trust him. Georgiev is 2-3 with a goals-against average of 3.03 with a save percentage of .906. However, he has allowed critical goals in this series and must tighten up.

The Avalanche will cover the spread if their stars come out. Then, their third and fourth liners must improve.

Why The Kraken Could Cover The Spread

The Kraken have won three games in this series on the strength of their third and fourth lines. Significantly, their third and fourth lines contributed two goals in Game 5. They scored a goal in Game 4, and two more in Game 1. However, their stars must also show up.

Jaden Schwartz has two goals and three in this series. Likewise, Jordan Eberle has one goal and two assists. Adam Larsson only has an assist. Meanwhile, Matty Benniers has one goal. The secondary lines have propelled this team beyond belief. Regardless, the Kraken must get more scoring out of their top guys. The Kraken must find ways to get around MacKinnon and Rantanen.

Grubauer has excelled in these playoffs. Ultimately, he is 3-2 with a goals-against average of 2.61 with a save percentage of .918. Grubauer must continue to play efficiently to give the Kraken a chance at the biggest upset in recent memory. Likewise, the defense must continue to poke-check the opposition.

The Kraken will cover the spread if they score early to get the crowd involved. Then, their secondary lines must continue to thrive.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Game 6 Prediction & Pick

The Avalanche might go home after this game. However, do not expect them to fall easily. The Avalanche are still the defending champions. Therefore, expect the Avalanche to fight the Kraken until the very last second. The Kraken cover the spread, but the Avalanche make it a game that goes the distance.

Final Avalanche-Kraken Game 6 Prediction & Pick: Seattle Kraken: +1.5 (-188)