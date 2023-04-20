The Carolina Hurricanes now hold a 2-0 series lead as game three shifts the series to New York and home of the New York Islanders. It’s time to continue our NHL odds series with a Hurricanes-Islanders game three prediction, pick, and how to watch.

Aided by six power play opportunities, the Hurricanes took care of the Islanders in overtime to take the series lead to 2-0. Just over five minutes into the extra period, Jesper Fast scored on an assist from Jordan Stall and Brent Burns to get the win. After losing a two-goal lead and going down in the third, the Hurricanes continued to push forward and now can put the Islanders in a three-game hole with a win.

Here are the Hurricanes-Islanders NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+235)

New York Islanders: +1.5 (-295)

Over: 5.5 (+116)

Under: 5.5 (-142)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders

TV: TBS

Stream: NHLPP, TBS App

Time: 7:00 PM ET/ 4:00 PM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

Part of the Hurricanes’ downfall in playoffs past was the power play, and they struggled to score. Last year, the Hurricanes were just 13% on the man advantage in the playoffs, In the 2020-21 playoffs, they were at 18.2%. That was not present in game one as the Hurricanes scored both of their goals on the power play, going 2-4 on the night. That showed back up in game two though. The Hurricanes had six power play chances and only scored once. In a game that could have been a blowout if they converted on more of those chances, it ended up being tight. Still, getting a goal on the power play is an improvement from years past, where they have gone 0-4 or more multiple times and lost.

Game one also saw a volume of shots on goal. They had 37 shots on goal in the first game, and 36 shots in game two. On the season, when the Hurricanes shoot 35 or more times, they are 23-2-4 the year. They needed to get those shots off, and they did. Last night every forward on the team got a shot on goal, with Sebastian Aho leading the way with four. They brought down the giveaways as well, with only Brady Skjei struggling and giving the puck away four times.

Antti Raanta was not as good as game one though. In game one, he saved 25 of 26 shots for a .962 save percentage. In game two it was 23 of 26 shots on goal were saved. While the decline seems small, two goals can be massive in a tight game. Still, he did enough to get the Hurricanes the win. The Canes were not perfect on the night. They played well, but not quite as well as game one, and still came away with the victory. If they can get closer to game one in game three, they will be up 3-0 in the series.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

In game one the Islanders were physical. They had 44 hits on the night, and against a team like the Hurricanes, which is not normally as physical, giving out those hits can be huge. They continued that trend in game two, hitting the Hurricanes 54 times. In game one, the Islanders took care of the puck. The Islanders only had nine giveaways while blocking 17 shots in the first game. That continued in game two, with 17 more blocked shots and only five giveaways. Still, they allowed 36 shots on the net. They need to find a way to get the shot totals down for the Hurricanes, or they will lose again.

The Islanders also got some more offense in this game. Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, while Kyle Palmieri did the same. Mathew Barzal had the other goal of the night. The top line produced one goal though and was for the most part stagnant. Anders Lee only got two shots off, and the high-danger opportunities were not there for the top line. The second line was produced, but lines three and four were a detriment. Five of the six guys on the bottom two lines were minus in the plus/minus category. The Islanders have shown they can get four lines of production this year and will need to find that in game three.

Sorokin had 33 saves on the night and did better on the power play. His save percentage was .917, and while not as good as game one, was still solid. This is the second time in a row Sorokin has been over .910 in save percentage and not taken a win. Sorokin is playing great, and in general, has been the better goalie on the ice, but he cannot do it all by himself. The Islanders are close, but now need to get that one more goal.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick

This series has been close. Both games were one-goal games, and both were very hard fought. Still, the Hurricanes have the 2-0 lead. Sorokin has been a beast in goal, but he is not getting enough support to get the win. The Islanders improved on the penalty kill, but still give up one power-play goal. They are doing all the right things right now, but not finding the back of the net enough. This will be another close game. Do not be surprised if it is a one-goal game again, and the Islanders find a way to make the series 2-1.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Prediction & Pick: Islanders +1.5 (-295)