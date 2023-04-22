Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Carolina Hurricanes will try to bounce back from a Game 3 defeat as they face the New York Islanders for Game 4 at the UBS Arena. We’re in Long Island sharing our NHL odds series, making a Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Islanders defeated the Hurricanes 5-1 in Game 3 to earn a win in this series. Now, they have a chance to tie the series up before the series shifts back to Raleigh and steal the momentum.

It was a scoreless game in the second period when Casey Cizikas sprang toward the net and connected on a pass from Derek Stepan for a one-timer to give the Islanders a 1-0 lead. However, the Hurricanes countered when Jesper Fast took a pass from Jordan Staal and completed a shorthanded goal to tie the game. But the third period came, and the Islanders retook the lead when Kyle Palmieri tipped a shot from Sebastian Aho for a redirect powerplay goal. Then, Palmieri struck again when he blasted a short-side shot into the net to make it 3-1 Islanders. New York added two more goals to finish off the victory.

Antti Raanta struggled in net allowing four goals while making 32 saves. Unfortunately, Frederik Andersen did not play as he still recovers from an injury. Ilya Sorokin played well for the Islanders, making 30 saves while allowing one goal.

The Islanders fired 37 shots at the Hurricanes. Furthermore, they won 49 percent of their faceoffs. The Hurricanes whiffed four times on the powerplay while the Islanders went 1 for 5 on the extra-man attack. Also, the Islanders won the hits battle 43 to 28. They also blocked 17 shots.

Here are the Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-260)

New York Islanders: -1.5 (+210)

Over: 5.5 (+118)

Under: 5.5 (-144)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Islanders

TV: TNT, SN36, TVAS and MSGS

Stream: NHL

Time: 1 PM ET/10 AM PT

Why The Hurricanes Could Cover The Spread

The Hurricanes are struggling to score in this series. Significantly, they have not been able to find the back of the net much despite fielding a 2-1 series lead against the Islanders.

Sebastian Aho has one goal and one assist in three games. Furthermore, he has one powerplay goal. But Aho needs to do more for the Hurricanes to have a chance. Meanwhile, Brent Burns has four assists. Burns must take charge and quarterback the powerplay to lead them to victory. Likewise, Martin Necas has two assists but continues to search for a goal in this series. Seth Jarvis also does not have a goal but has contributed an assist.

The question now for the Hurricanes is will they stay with Raanta or go back to Andersen? Ultimately, Raanta is 2-1 with a goals-against average of 2.60 and a save percentage of .909 in these playoffs. The Hurricanes have a decision to make.

The Hurricanes will cover the spread if they can strike fast and capture the momentum early. Then, they must avoid letting the Islanders poke through the seams.

Why The Islanders Could Cover The Spread

The Islanders could easily be up 2-1. However, the offense finally showed up after some inconsistent play through the first two games in Raleigh and look to continue the strong play in Game 4.

Palmieri has two goals and two assists in three games. Now, the Islanders hope he can continue his hot run and make some more noise in Game 4. Bo Horvat was supposed to be the best addition for the Islanders when they traded for him at the deadline. However, he has not yet scored in these playoffs and is still looking to make a mark. Mathew Barzal has one goal in three games and must step up to give New York a stronger boost. Likewise, Anders Lee has one goal in three contests and must contribute to this offense to help propel them ahead. The offense has the tools to thrive but need to execute.

Sorokin is 1-2 despite a goals-against average of 2.29 and a save percentage of .933. Now, he must bring his game up to an even higher level to give the Islanders a fighting chance.

The Islanders will cover the spread if they can close the gaps and make the Hurricanes work. Then, their scoring units must score early and get the crowd into the game.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes are too good on defense to allow five goals again. Therefore, expect them to play the Islanders a lot tighter than before and make New York earn this victory.

Final Hurricanes-Islanders Game 4 Prediction & Pick: Carolina Hurricanes: +1.5 (-260)