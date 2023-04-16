Robert B. Hayek has been writing about sports for over a decade. In addition, he is also a published author of thriller novels, available on Amazon.

The Los Angeles Kings will meet the Edmonton Oilers for Game 1 in the first round of the NHL Stanley Cup playoffs for the second season season in a row. We are in Alberta, sharing our NHL odds series, making a Kings-Oilers Game 1 prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings enter the playoffs with a record of 47-25-10 and finished third in the Pacific Division. Significantly, they went 13-5-2 over the final 20 games. The Kings also fielded a 21-14-6 road record.

The Oilers finished the season with a record of 51-22-9 and finished second in the Pacific Division. Likewise, they went 14-3-3 over the final 20 games. The Oilers also went 25-15-1 at home.

The Kings are making their 32nd playoff appearance. Significantly, it is their second appearance in a row, and they look to get revenge on the team that eliminated them last season. The Kings wish to replicate their success from a decade ago when they won two Stanley Cups. Meanwhile, the Oilers are making their 25th playoff appearance in a row. The Oilers are currently on their second playoff appearance in a row.

The Kings and Oilers have the most storied rivalry out of any of the playoff matchups. Significantly, The Kings and Oilers met five times between 1984 and 1992, with the Oilers winning four times. They met again last season, with the Oilers winning a thrilling first-round series 4-3.

Here are the Kings-Oilers Game 1 NHL odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NHL Odds: Kings-Oilers Game 1 Odds

Los Angeles Kings: +1.5 (-156)

Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+130)

Over: 6.5 (-106)

Under: 6.5 (-114)

How To Watch Kings vs. Oilers Game 1

TV: ESPN, CBC, TVAS and Sportsnet

Stream: FUBO

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are hoping their mix of young core and veterans can help propel them to the promised land. However, they have endured some hiccups recently and will look to avoid mishaps.

Anze Kopitar continues to shine in Los Angeles, as he finished with 28 goals and 46 assists. Now, he looks to keep the momentum and wants to win his third Stanley Cup title. The Kings got a shot in the arm last season when they traded for Kevin Fiala. However, he is currently dealing with an injury and may not play in Game 1. The Kings need Fiala, who scored 23 goals and 49 assists. Ultimately, they might not have his services and must compensate for his absence. Viktor Arvidsson is an option, as he produced 26 goals and 33 assists. Significantly, the Kings’ offense tumbled toward the end but finished 10th in goals. The Kings also finished 13th in shooting percentage and fourth on the powerplay.

The Kings will likely employ a goalie tandem against the Oilers. Therefore, expect to see both Phoenix Copley and Joonas Korpisalo. Copley finished the season with a record of 24-6-3 with a goals-against average of 2.64 and a save percentage of .903. Meanwhile, Korpisalo went 7-3-1 with a goals-against average of 2.13 with a save percentage of .903 since the Kings traded for him. Both goalies will play behind a defense that ranked 16th in goals allowed and was 24th on the penalty kill.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can avoid committing mistakes. Furthermore, they cannot let Connor McDavid skate all over the ice freely.

Why The Oilers Could Cover The Spread

The Oilers could not stop scoring this season, having their way with numerous opponents. Thus, scoring will once more become a key element to success in Game 1, as well as in this series.

McDavid finished with 64 goals and 89 assists, including 21 powerplay goals. Additionally, he finished the season with a point in 16 games in a row. Leon Draisaitl would be the top guy on most teams. However, he is the second in command in Edmonton. Draisaitl finished with 52 goals and 76 assists, including 30 powerplay goals. Thus, expect him to play a heavy role in this game. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins also had a great year, finishing with 37 goals and 67 assists. Likewise, Zach Hyman tallied 36 goals and 47 assists. These four powered the best offense in the NHL in goals, shooting percentage, and on the powerplay.

The Oilers will likely roll with Stuart Skinner. Significantly, he finished with a record of 29-14-5 and a goals-against average of 2.75 with a save percentage of .913. Skinner will play behind a defense that finished 17th in goals allowed and 20th on the penalty kill.

The Oilers will cover the spread if they capitalize on their powerplay chances. Then, they must avoid mistakes on defense.

Final Kings-Oilers Game 1 Prediction & Pick

The Kings have health issues while the Oilers come into this game with full health. Thus, expect the Oilers to take advantage of that and roll to a Game 1 victory.

Final Kings-Oilers Game 1 Prediction & Pick: Edmonton Oilers: -1.5 (+130)