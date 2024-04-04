Nicholas Galitzine has had quite a year. He recently took his parents to the London premiere of his latest limited series Mary & George, Variety reported.
He told them there were quite a few sex scenes that their youngest child was involved in. Forewarned should have been forewarned. But not when it comes to awkwardness.
“I was kind of in hysterics because there is nothing more uncomfortable that watching your son bed a number of characters even within the first few episodes,” the 29-year-old British actor said.
Should you watch Mary & George with your parents?
The Sky (in the UK) historical drama Mary & George follows the story of the real-life Mary Villiers (Julianne Moore), a power-hungry Englishwoman who lived in the 17th century who essentially pimped out her second son George (Galitzine) to King James (Tony Curran). The series was based on Benjamin Woolley's 2017 non-fiction book The King's Assassin: The Fatal Affair of George Villiers and James. It premieres in the US on Starz on April 5.
Galitzine said that the sexual scenes on the show are “really integral to the plot and not just salacious.” He believes that while George and James did have some kind of genuine love between them, Villers' “appetite couldn't be satiated.”
While he may have played royals (he was Prince Robert in 2021's Cinderella and Prince Henry in Prime Video's 2023 film Red, White & Royal Blue) and now royalty adjacent, the actor doesn't follow the doings of the current British royal family.
“I think that's kind of symptomatic of my generation growing up in the UK. They're certainly entertaining,” he said.
Nicholas Galitzine and August Moon
Another bit of entertainment is his upcoming film The Idea of You with Anne Hathaway. It premiered last month at SXSW. Galitzine plays Hayes Campbell, lead singer of the fictional boy band, August Moon. Hayes falls in love with an older woman Solène (Hathaway) when they meet at Coachella. The movie is based on a 2017 novel by Robinne Lee.
As befitting a boy band member, Galitzine had to dance and said that he used BTS and Backstreet Boys as inspiration.
“I always reiterate: I am not a dancer. I tried my best over having a few weeks of rehearsal, but these are skills that are honed for the majority of people's lives,” he said.
“And my boy band members are all professional dancers. So I said, ‘Listen, you old s**ts, you better not make me look bad, OK?'” the actor continued.
There's a rumor going around that his character, Hayes, was modeled on or inspired by former One Direction member Harry Styles. However, both Galitzine and Hathaway have debunked that. So has the author.
Lee said, “Inspired is a strong word.”
But there have been coincidences with Styles' life and Hayes and Solène's on-page and on-screen romance. It's that one scene in the trailer where Hathaway's character sees a photo of the two of them on a boat. This is reminiscent of a paparazzi photo of Styles and rumored girlfriend Kendall Jenner on a yacht.
The Idea of You will be available to stream on Prime Video on May 2.