Nicole Kidman's suit from her iconic AMC Theatres ad will be up for auction.

If you ever wanted to don Nicole Kidman's suit from her iconic AMC Theatres ad, now is your chance.

“Heartbreak feels good” at auctions

Sotheby will be putting Kidman's suit up for auction as a part of their “Visions of America” series, Variety reported. The price range for the suit is between $5,000 and $10,000. The exhibitions will be open to the public from January 12-19 with the auctions going from January 19-29.

AMC Theatres' Kidman ad began sweeping up moviegoers after the pandemic. It was seemingly a thank you to moviegoers for returning to theaters. But it became a part of pop culture with SNL spoofing the bit and the theater chain even sells merchandise.

In addition to her viral AMC Theatres ad, Kidman is an Oscar-winning actress. Throughout her career, she has been nominated for five acting Oscars, winning Best Actress in 2003 for The Hours. She's also won six Golden Globes in her career.

Nicole Kidman first gained notoriety for her roles in Days of Thunder, Eyes Wide Shut, and Cold Mountain. Some of her mainstream films include Paddington and the Aquaman film series, recently appearing in the Lost Kingdom. More recently, she has starred in the likes of The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Bombshell, The Northman, and Being the Ricardos.

She is also a part of Paramount+'s Special Ops: Lioness. Kidman stars and executive produces the series. Coming up, she will star in Spellbound, A Family Affair, Holland, Michigan, and Babygirl. Kidman also has The Perfect Couple for Netflix and The Last Anniversary coming up on the TV side of things.