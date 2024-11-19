In the NBC sitcom Night Court Season 3, a revival of the '80s show of the same name, Ryan Hansen reprises the role of Jake, the boyfriend of Judge Abby Stone (Melissa Rauch).

He previously appeared in two episodes of Season 2 of the sitcom. Jake returns in the Night Court Season 3 premiere and has a huge secret. While I'll spare you the details, Jake has an odd secret in the premiere episode. He has a few red flags, such as never having a relationship last more than six months, but Abby still wants to see him. That is until she uncovers what is in his gym bag.

Luckily, Hansen never ran into this situation in real life. Hansen spoke to ClutchPoints ahead of the Night Court Season 3 premiere, revealing he does not have any crazy dating stories to recall.

“I'm gonna give you an even weirder answer,” Hansen teased. “I've never really dated. I got married so young, at 22, and started dating my now-wife when I was a senior in high school.”

Talking about his on-screen girlfriend, Rauch, Hansen joked that she's “actually six feet tall.” Fans of The Big Bang Theory could quickly debunk that.

On a serious note, in real life, Rauch is “one of the most incredible, giving, sweetest, funniest” actresses that Hansen has worked with. He praised her for also simply being a “good human being.”

Ryan Hansen's one similarity to Jake from Night Court

While Hansen does not have any wild dating stories, he does relate to Jake in one way. In high school, Hansen was a captain of the football team, but he was also a club cheerleader, something he advises any guy to do.

“All of my football buddies made fun of me, and I was like, ‘You guys are missing out. I'm throwing all these cute girls around,'” he subtly threw in.

Doing cheer and tumbling was a “blast,” though it was a nerve-wracking sport to participate in.

“I've never been more nervous in my life [than when doing] a cheer competition,” Hansen revealed. “It is so insane because if you mess up, you mess up for everybody.”

Returning as a recurring star

Since Hansen has only been in a few episodes of Night Court, he is still a recurring star. Perhaps in the future, he will be promoted to a series regular, but he almost acts as Batman, showing up when the proverbial Bat-Signal goes up.

Hansen talked about that process, revealing the studio will ask him to hold certain dates for shooting. When he is asked, it is always a no-brainer “yes.” Hansen said the sitcom is “such a fun show to work on.”

Filming a multicam sitcom seems to be one of Hansen's favorite mediums, comparing it to doing a play. He described the week of filming as “fun,” which includes a table read and rehearsals.

“Shooting a multicam with a live audience is the coolest,” he said. “Monday's a table read — you do a fitting, and then the next day, you rehearse it.”

Doing a recurring role on a sitcom such as Night Court allows Ryan Hansen to still have a life. As a family man, it is clear that being able to have a normal life is important to him. Doing Night Court gives him the ability to pick his kids up from school, which he values.

It is unclear how long Jake will stick around in Night Court. For Hansen, he would love to “knock up Abby” in a storyline. We will see if that is in the cards in the future.

Ryan Hansen on Friday the 13th

Still, Hansen is a man of many talents. He also loves filming movies and single-camera sitcoms. One of his prominent roles outside of Veronica Mars is in the 2009 Friday the 13th reboot.

He seemed especially proud of it upon my mentioning of it. Hansen spoke highly of the “incredible” filming experience, which took place in Austin, Texas.

They flew Hansen and the rest of the cast out early, resulting in a fun bonding experience for them, including early morning wakeboarding sessions.

“We went out and partied in Austin, and the producers were so cool,” Hansen recalled.

There is a scene involving Hansen's character in Friday the 13th and a boat. Much to his surprise, the producers wanted him to drive it. Luckily, Hansen was already able to drive a boat, adding another notch to his belt.

If he had one complaint about his character, it would be that his character says, “F**k Christmas,” since Hansen “loves” the holiday. But still, that is a nitpick of one of the “coolest” experiences he has had as an actor.

Night Court Season 3 premieres on NBC on November 19 at 8:30/7:30c.