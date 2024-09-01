Jordan Brand has already had a massive year in 2024 bringing back some of the most classic Air Jordan colorways ever to release along with a number of drops of first-time colorways. The upcoming fall and winter seasons are right around the corner and the sneaker giant is set for another holiday season of popular releases.

Jordan Brand and Nike have recently made a concerted effort to bring back some of their classic OG colorways in releasing shoes like the Jordan 4 “Bred” Reimagined and the recent Jordan 9 “Powder Blue.” Sneakerheads have seen a resurgence in the popular among drops and we could be in for an even bigger year during 2025 from Nike and Jordan.

There's still a number of highly-anticipated releases we'll see before the year is over, so be sure to stay tuned with our release calendars to check out all the upcoming pairs. For now, we'll take a look at some of the Air Jordan Retro releases coming for the rest of 2024.

Note: Release dates and prices are subject to change. Images credited to House of Heat, Nike, and Jordan Brand.

Air Jordan 1 High OG “Midnight Navy” – 9/14/2024

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Dark Mocha” – 9/21/2024

Air Jordan 12 “Wolf Grey” – 9/28/2024

Air Jordan 1 Low '85 “White/Black” – 10/2/2024

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Howard University” – 10/12/2024

Air Jordan 3 “Black Cement” – 11/23/2024

Air Jordan 1 Low OG “Game Royal” – 11/30/2024

Air Jordan 12 “Blueberry” – 12/18/2024

