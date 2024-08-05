Kevin Durant is a living legend in our game today and he's no stranger to being one of Nike's top signature athletes. With his 17th signature sneaker recently dropping, his line is currently one of the longest tenured acts at Nike, accompanying the likes of LeBron James and Michael Jordan. After a recent USA-themed release for the 2024 Olympics, Kevin Durant and Nike will release yet another colorway of his newest creations.

The Nike KD 17 first released in May 2024 with the debuting “Sunset” colorway and has seen a number of successful drops in the time since, including a “Producer Pack” partnering with music producers Metro Boomin, The Alchemist, and Bink!. The shoes are currently available on Nike's website and the newest “Iron Grey” colorway was added on August 1, 2024.

Nike KD 17 “Iron Grey”

The newest “Iron Grey” edition of the Nike KD 17 comes with a style code that reads Black/Iron Grey-University Red-White. The shoes feature a “cracked” design along the uppers comprising of the black and Iron Grey hues. We see red-to-black gradient along the TPU sidewalls extending through the midsole. The midsole and outsoles are done in black to match the tongue, sockliner, and rest of the shoe. We see white Nike Swoosh along both sides, completing the look with the red “KD” emblem on the tongue.

We have yet to see a predominantly black colorway grace the Nike KD 17 in the past, so it was only a matter of time before we saw this kind of colorway get added to the collection. The shoes are currently available for purchase on Nike's website and come in a full size run. The shoes retail for $150 and offer a great option for players of all positions with their comfortable cushioning system and reliable TPU lockdown system.

What do you think of the newest Nike KD 17 “Iron Grey” release? Will you be adding these to your collection?